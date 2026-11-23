Black Friday Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin in the US later this week. Every year, during the promotional event, OEMs, e-commerce platforms, and offline retailers in the US offer discounts, cashback, gift cards, and exchange bonuses to customers when they purchase a new gadget, such as smartphones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), headphones, Bluetooth speakers, PCs, laptops, washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Select OEMs and e-commerce platforms have also started revealing the Black Friday deals, which will be offered over the weekend. Devices from Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nothing, and other reputable brands will be listed at discounted prices.

Black Friday Sale Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and Earbuds Revealed

Amazon has revealed the Black Friday deals on its platform in the US. The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is listed at a discounted price of $899 (roughly Rs. 83,000), marking a discount of $400 (about Rs. 37,000). Similarly, customers can get a discount of $200 (roughly Rs. 19,000) with the Nothing Phone (3), which is currently available at a relatively low price of $499 (about Rs. 46,000). The Black Friday sale also brings a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, offering the Fan Edition model at a discounted price of $499.99 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is also listed with savings of $350 (about Rs. 32,000). It is the tech giant's flagship book-style foldable. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and features a triple rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel main shooter. This year's standard Galaxy S26 is also available at a relatively low price of $849.99 (roughly Rs. 79,000).

Apart from smartphones, Amazon has also listed TWS and tablets for the Black Friday sale event. The e-commerce platform is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Apple's AirPods Pro 3, and Sony WF-1000XM6 at discounted prices. The three models are the flagship earbuds from their respective OEMs. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 are also listed with savings of up to $300 (about Rs. 28,000).

Here is the list of the top 10 deals that are available or will be listed during the upcoming Black Friday sale event in the US. The prices mentioned in the table below include the direct price cuts. Customers can then apply additional exchange bonuses at checkout.

Top 10 Black Friday Sale Deals on Smartphones, Earbuds and More

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