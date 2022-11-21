Technology News
Sony Xperia 10 V May Feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, More Specifications Leaked

Sony Xperia 10 V is expected to feature a 5,150mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 November 2022 11:10 IST
Sony Xperia 10 V May Feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, More Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Sony

The Sony Xperia 10 V is expected to succeed the Xperia 10 IV (pictured)

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 10 IV said to have a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • It is likely to come with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage
  • Sony is yet to officially reveal any details surrounding the Xperia 10 V

Sony Xperia 10 V is believed to be in the works and may soon launch as a successor to the Sony Xperia 10 IV. The company has not officially revealed any details surrounding this smartphone. However, the supposed key specifications of this Sony smartphone have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The Sony Xperia 10 V is most likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It is also believed to sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display.

The alleged Sony Xperia 10 V specifications were spotted by a Reddit user. It is believed to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, this Sony smartphone might pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. This chipset was unveiled earlier this year in September and is capable of supporting full-HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the smartphone could come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its predecessor the Xperia 10 IV was also launched with the same storage and memory configuration. Finally, the Xperia 10 V is likely to pack a 5,150mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Its remaining specifications are still unknown and Sony is yet to officially confirm the existence of this smartphone. To recall, the Xperia 10 IV has a 6-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and boots Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Xperia 10 IV has a triple rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary shooter and a pair of 8-megapixel secondary sensors. This smartphone also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It includes a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. There is a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony Xperia 10 IV

Sony Xperia 10 IV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.00-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2,520 pixels
Further reading: Sony Xperia 10 V, Sony Xperia 10 V specifications, Sony
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Neo 7 SE Promo Image Leaks Online; Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Charging, More
Sony Xperia 10 V May Feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, More Specifications Leaked
