Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV Getting Android 13 Update: All Details

Sony Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV flagship smartphones are getting the Android 13 update, the company has announced. The Sony Xperia 1 IV flagship handset featuring a new telephoto lens with true optical zoom capability was launched this May. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This handset runs on stock Android 12 and will be updated to Android 13. Meanwhile, the Sony Xperia 5 IV was launched this September. This phone runs Android 12 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Japanese electronics maker Sony has announced that it will be rolling out the Android 13 update for two of its flagship smartphones — the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV. Further information regarding the update such as a timeline, have not been revealed yet.

The handset houses a triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel Exmor RS image sensors, which include a 16mm ultra-wide lens, 24mm wide lens, and the 85-125mm telephoto lens with continuous optical zoom.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV features a full-HD+ 6.10-inch touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 1080x2520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone packs 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Xperia 5 IV from Sony packs a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera, a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, and another 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The Xperia 5 IV was launched in Black, Ecru White, and Green colours. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery.

