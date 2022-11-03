Technology News
loading

Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV Getting Android 13 Update: All Details

Sony Xperia 1 IV was launched in May this year.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 13:45 IST
Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV Getting Android 13 Update: All Details

Sony Xperia 1 IV is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 IV is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Sony Xperia 5 IV was launched in September
  • Xperia 5 IV packs a 5000mAh battery

Sony Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV flagship smartphones are getting the Android 13 update, the company has announced. The Sony Xperia 1 IV flagship handset featuring a new telephoto lens with true optical zoom capability was launched this May. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This handset runs on stock Android 12 and will be updated to Android 13. Meanwhile, the Sony Xperia 5 IV was launched this September. This phone runs Android 12 and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Japanese electronics maker Sony has announced that it will be rolling out the Android 13 update for two of its flagship smartphones — the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV. Further information regarding the update such as a timeline, have not been revealed yet.

The Sony Xperia 1 IV was launched in May this year. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset houses a triple rear camera setup with three 12-megapixel Exmor RS image sensors, which include a 16mm ultra-wide lens, 24mm wide lens, and the 85-125mm telephoto lens with continuous optical zoom.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV features a full-HD+ 6.10-inch touchscreen display that offers a resolution of 1080x2520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone packs 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Xperia 5 IV from Sony packs a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera, a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) camera, and another 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The Xperia 5 IV was launched in Black, Ecru White, and Green colours. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia 1 IV, Sony Xperia 5 IV, Android 13
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Game of Thrones NFT Collection to Launch this Winter, Will Include Avatars, Thematic Activities, More

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV Getting Android 13 Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23+ US Variant Listed on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out Communities and In-Chat Polls, Ups Group Size to 1,024
  3. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  4. Uber Files Whistleblower Says Business Model 'Absolutely Unsustainable'
  5. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  6. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  7. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Prepare to Charge Users for Twitter Verification as Soon as Next Week
  2. Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season
  3. The Sandman Season 2: Netflix Renews Neil Gaiman's Fantasy Series
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23+ Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, US Variant May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  5. The Last of Us HBO Series Release Date Set for January 16 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  6. Lenovo Reports First Revenue Drop in 10 Quarters Amid Weakening Global PC Market
  7. Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 IV Getting Android 13 Update: All Details
  8. Game of Thrones NFT Collection to Launch this Winter, Will Include Avatars, Thematic Activities, More
  9. Google Wants to Develop Artificial Intelligence Using One Thousand Most Widely Spoken Languages
  10. PlayStation VR2 Price Set at $550, Releasing February 22, Pre-Orders Begin November 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.