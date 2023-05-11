Technology News
Sony Xperia 10 V is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 17:18 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 10 V is offered in Black, Lavender, Sage Green and White colour options

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 10 V sports a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit
  • It comes with an IP65/IP68 rating

Sony Xperia 10 V was launched in Europe on Thursday. The phone succeeds the Sony Xperia 10 IV smartphone that was released in May 2022. The handset is equipped with front stereo speakers for a powerful sound experience. It claims to be the lightest smartphone backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit. The newly-launched Sony phone sports a triple rear camera unit. The phone also features an exceptionally bright OLED display panel. It is offered in a single storage variant and is available in four colour options.

Sony Xperia 10 V price, availability

The latest Xperia 10 V model is available in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is marked at a price of EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300). The phone is offered in four colour variants - Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White.

Sony's Xperia 10 V will be available for purchase starting June. It is available for pre-order now. Sony announced that the colour, unit price and sale date will vary depending on the region.

Sony Xperia 10 V specifications, features

Featuring a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, the Sony Xperia 10 V's screen offers a refresh rate of 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 120Hz, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Xperia 10 V boots Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone also comes equipped with an IP65/68 rating.

In the camera department, the triple rear camera unit of the Sony Xperia 10 V features a 48-megapixel sensor and two 8-megapixel sensors with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The 8-megapixel sensor of the front camera is housed in a slightly left-of-centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Sony Xperia 10 V packs a 5,000mAh battery. The dual-nano SIM-supported phone also supports eSIMs and has a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, Google Cast, and smart connectivity. Weighing 159 grams, the phone measures 155mm x 68mm x 8.3mm in size.

Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google I/O 2023: Google Announces Wear OS 4 Update With Google Calendar, Gmail Support and More
PayPal Discloses Nearly $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Dominated by BTC, ETH: Details
