Sony Xperia 10 V was launched in Europe on Thursday. The phone succeeds the Sony Xperia 10 IV smartphone that was released in May 2022. The handset is equipped with front stereo speakers for a powerful sound experience. It claims to be the lightest smartphone backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit. The newly-launched Sony phone sports a triple rear camera unit. The phone also features an exceptionally bright OLED display panel. It is offered in a single storage variant and is available in four colour options.

Sony Xperia 10 V price, availability

The latest Xperia 10 V model is available in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is marked at a price of EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300). The phone is offered in four colour variants - Black, Lavender, Sage Green, and White.

Sony's Xperia 10 V will be available for purchase starting June. It is available for pre-order now. Sony announced that the colour, unit price and sale date will vary depending on the region.

Sony Xperia 10 V specifications, features

Featuring a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2520 x 1080 pixels) OLED display, the Sony Xperia 10 V's screen offers a refresh rate of 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 120Hz, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Xperia 10 V boots Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone also comes equipped with an IP65/68 rating.

In the camera department, the triple rear camera unit of the Sony Xperia 10 V features a 48-megapixel sensor and two 8-megapixel sensors with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The 8-megapixel sensor of the front camera is housed in a slightly left-of-centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Sony Xperia 10 V packs a 5,000mAh battery. The dual-nano SIM-supported phone also supports eSIMs and has a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, Google Cast, and smart connectivity. Weighing 159 grams, the phone measures 155mm x 68mm x 8.3mm in size.

