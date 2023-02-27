Technology News

Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology Announced At MWC 2023: Report

The technology will allow the back cover of smartphones to highlight different colours.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 27 February 2023 19:32 IST
Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology Announced At MWC 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition (pictured) launched in September 2022

Highlights
  • It is a full-spectrum electrically-controller prism colouring technology
  • The technology uses a grid of sub-micron prism material
  • The prism changes direction when an electric field is applied

Tecno reportedly announced its Chameleon Coloring Technology at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona. When incorporated into the back of a smartphone, the technology can seemingly generate a wide range of colour patterns at the touch of a button. The company will also launch its Phantom V Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, during the MWC event. The phone is claimed to be the first left-right foldable smartphone in the world. It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The chipset has an AnTuTu test score of more than 1.08 million.

The Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology, according to a GSMArena report, is a full-spectrum electrically-controller prism colouring technology that employs a grid of sub-micron prism substance, which switches direction when an electrical field is present.

The back cover is neither a screen nor a source of light. It's a technique for colouring scattered light off its surface. And users can choose from a total of 1600 different colours to control the light mechanically or have it change optimised, based on battery status, music, or notifications.

Although this technology is new, the Colour Changing Back Cover is not. In September last year, the company launched the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition with a removable back cover. The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India.

The smartphone has a multi-colour changing back panel in Blue, Pink and White. According to Tecno, the monochrome back cover of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition changes colours when exposed to sunlight, thanks to the company's Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology.

Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology effectively allows a smartphone's monochrome back cover to display multiple changing colours under luminance, providing an immersive "light chasing" experience. Under ultraviolet light, the system uses "the recovery and breakage effect of the chain of photosynthesis molecular bonds", turning colourless molecular groups chromogenic and reverting to colourless. As the name suggests, Mondrian Art inspired the phone's design.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Explained: Crypto Ramps and Their Uses as Exchanges, Mining Tools
Featured video of the day
Audi A8 L: A Premium Next-Generation Car
Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology Announced At MWC 2023: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  3. Nokia G22 With Easy Repairability Features Launched at This Price
  4. Xiaomi 13 Series Gets Free YouTube Premium, Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser
  5. iPhone 15 Plus Could Be Getting This Feature From iPhone 14 Pro Models
  6. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  8. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
  9. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  10. Nokia Is Changing Its Logo and Branding for the First Time in 60 Years
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology Announced At MWC 2023: Report
  2. Explained: Crypto Ramps and Their Uses as Exchanges, Mining Tools
  3. Germany Wants to Ease Visa Application Process, Relax Language Requirements for Indian IT Workers: Report
  4. WhatsApp Kept Messages Feature for Saving Disappearing Chats Rolling Out to Beta Testers: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Call of Duty Is Not Skipping This Year, Will Continue Modern Warfare 2 Story in Standalone Entry: Report
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Suggest Buttonless Design, USB Type-C Port, Thicker Body
  8. Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition With Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Platform, 'Retina-Level' Display Launched
  9. Xiaomi 13 Series Gets Free YouTube Premium, Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser Feature
  10. MWC 2023: MIUI 14 Launched in India for Several Xiaomi, Redmi Devices; Brings New Visual Style, Redesigned System Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.