Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology Announced At MWC 2023: Report

Tecno reportedly announced its Chameleon Coloring Technology at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona. When incorporated into the back of a smartphone, the technology can seemingly generate a wide range of colour patterns at the touch of a button. The company will also launch its Phantom V Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, during the MWC event. The phone is claimed to be the first left-right foldable smartphone in the world. It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The chipset has an AnTuTu test score of more than 1.08 million.

The Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology, according to a GSMArena report, is a full-spectrum electrically-controller prism colouring technology that employs a grid of sub-micron prism substance, which switches direction when an electrical field is present.

The back cover is neither a screen nor a source of light. It's a technique for colouring scattered light off its surface. And users can choose from a total of 1600 different colours to control the light mechanically or have it change optimised, based on battery status, music, or notifications.

Although this technology is new, the Colour Changing Back Cover is not. In September last year, the company launched the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition with a removable back cover. The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India.

The smartphone has a multi-colour changing back panel in Blue, Pink and White. According to Tecno, the monochrome back cover of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition changes colours when exposed to sunlight, thanks to the company's Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology.

Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology effectively allows a smartphone's monochrome back cover to display multiple changing colours under luminance, providing an immersive "light chasing" experience. Under ultraviolet light, the system uses "the recovery and breakage effect of the chain of photosynthesis molecular bonds", turning colourless molecular groups chromogenic and reverting to colourless. As the name suggests, Mondrian Art inspired the phone's design.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.