Technology News

Tecno Spark 10C Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Specifications Tipped

Tecno Spark 10C is speculated to be powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB RAM.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 February 2023 14:51 IST
Tecno Spark 10C Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 10C is expected to come with an HD+ display (Pictured: Tecno Spark 8C)

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 10C could be an entry-level offering
  • The listing suggests the display resolution and RAM
  • Tecno Spark 10C will reportedly run on Android 12 OS

Tecno Spark 10C smartphone could be launched soon as the latest entrant in the company's affordable Spark series. The handset has reportedly been listed on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests the handset's display resolution, processor, Android version, RAM and other specifications. The phone could be powered by Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. It may run on Android 12 OS. As per the report, the phone could feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a screen density of 320 dpi.

According to a report by Pricebaba, the purported Tecno Spark 10C was spotted on Google Play Console with model number KI5k. The listing suggests that the phone could be equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM. For software, it is likely to run on Android 12 OS. While there are no details on storage, cameras, or battery capacity, the listing suggests that the smartphone will feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a screen density of 320 dpi.

In addition to the specifications, the listing also hints at the handset's imminent launch in India. However, the company is yet to reveal anything about the Tecno Spark 10C.

Meanhwile, Tecno is all set to unveil its first foldable phone, the Phantom V Fold, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 event. Recently, a poster of the smartphone has been leaked before the official launch suggesting its design and specifications. The leaked poster shows the phone in a black shade with a triple camera setup on the back. The hinge of the smartphone is said to feature a “reverse snap structure”.

The report also suggests that the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood. The chipset is said to have an overall AnTuTu test score of over 1.08 million. Additionally, the device will also pack a 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of built-in storage.

 

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Spark 10C, Google Play Console
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Coinbase Reports Quarterly Loss of $557 Million as Crypto Winter Continues in Wake of FTX Collapse
Arbitrum Transactions Soar by Over 590 Percent, Overtake Ethereum in Daily Transactions
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 Review: The All-Rounder?

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 10C Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Be Powered by This Chipset
  2. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  3. Apple Watch Import Ban Ruling Won't Be Vetoed by Biden Administration
  4. Jio True 5G Launches in 20 Cities Across 11 States, Union Territories in India
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  6. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Set for This Date; Specifications Teased
  7. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Unveiled in India
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Now Rolling Out to All Users: Details
  9. WhatsApp ChatGPT Project Lets You Plug the AI Chatbot Into Your Chats
  10. Infinix Smart 7 Launched in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Solona NFTs' Retail Stores to Shut Down in US, Here’s Why
  2. Vivo V27 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Storage Configuration Details Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Microsoft Edge 110’s In-Built VPN Service Rolling Out to Some Users, Could Launch Soon: Report
  5. ChatGPT-Style AI Search Engines Could Cost Google, Microsoft Billions in Computing Cost
  6. Made-in-India Battle Royale Indus Sets Third Community Playtest for February 25: Details
  7. Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Double-Click Shortcut to Close Tabs: Report
  8. Infinix Smart 7 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. PayPal Bets on Chaos Labs, Co-Leads $20 Million Seed Funding for On-Chain Risk Optimiser
  10. Cocaine Bear’s Absurdist Premise Points to Decent Box Office Estimate: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.