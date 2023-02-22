Tecno Spark 10C smartphone could be launched soon as the latest entrant in the company's affordable Spark series. The handset has reportedly been listed on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests the handset's display resolution, processor, Android version, RAM and other specifications. The phone could be powered by Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. It may run on Android 12 OS. As per the report, the phone could feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a screen density of 320 dpi.

According to a report by Pricebaba, the purported Tecno Spark 10C was spotted on Google Play Console with model number KI5k. The listing suggests that the phone could be equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM. For software, it is likely to run on Android 12 OS. While there are no details on storage, cameras, or battery capacity, the listing suggests that the smartphone will feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a screen density of 320 dpi.

In addition to the specifications, the listing also hints at the handset's imminent launch in India. However, the company is yet to reveal anything about the Tecno Spark 10C.

Meanhwile, Tecno is all set to unveil its first foldable phone, the Phantom V Fold, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 event. Recently, a poster of the smartphone has been leaked before the official launch suggesting its design and specifications. The leaked poster shows the phone in a black shade with a triple camera setup on the back. The hinge of the smartphone is said to feature a “reverse snap structure”.

The report also suggests that the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood. The chipset is said to have an overall AnTuTu test score of over 1.08 million. Additionally, the device will also pack a 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of built-in storage.

