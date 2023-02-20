Tecno Phantom V Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand, is all set to go official during the Mobile World Congress 2023 on February 28. Ahead of the formal debut, a leaked poster offers a glimpse at the design and specifications of the purported handset. The Tecno Phantom V Fold is shown in a black shade and the back appears to be equipped with a triple camera unit. The hinge of the smartphone is said to come with a “reverse snap structure”. Also, Tecno has reportedly used aerospace-grade material in the overall chassis of the smartphone for improved durability and it is expected to be lightweight as well.

A report by Gizchina has leaked an official-looking poster of the Tecno Phantom V Fold suggesting its design details and specifications. The poster shows the handset in a black shade with a triple rear camera unit at the back. As per the report, the foldable handset features a hinge with a reverse snap structure for enhancing its structural stability. It is said to have a lightweight design with an aerospace-grade material built for increased durability.

Tecno Phantom V Fold's launch is confirmed to take place during MWC 2023 on February 28. The flagship smartphone is claimed to be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone. It is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood. The chipset has an overall AnTuTu test score of over 1.08 million.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold is expected to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Motorola Razr 2022, and Oppo Find N2 Flip among others. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also has the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood.

Besides the Phantom V Fold, Tecno is also reportedly working on another high-end foldable handset — Tecno Phantom Vision V. Leaked renders suggested a new rollable sliding screen for the device. The purported handset appears like a smartphone when folded, but expands to offer a tablet-sized display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.