Photo Credit: Gizchina
Tecno Phantom V Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand, is all set to go official during the Mobile World Congress 2023 on February 28. Ahead of the formal debut, a leaked poster offers a glimpse at the design and specifications of the purported handset. The Tecno Phantom V Fold is shown in a black shade and the back appears to be equipped with a triple camera unit. The hinge of the smartphone is said to come with a “reverse snap structure”. Also, Tecno has reportedly used aerospace-grade material in the overall chassis of the smartphone for improved durability and it is expected to be lightweight as well.
A report by Gizchina has leaked an official-looking poster of the Tecno Phantom V Fold suggesting its design details and specifications. The poster shows the handset in a black shade with a triple rear camera unit at the back. As per the report, the foldable handset features a hinge with a reverse snap structure for enhancing its structural stability. It is said to have a lightweight design with an aerospace-grade material built for increased durability.
Tecno Phantom V Fold's launch is confirmed to take place during MWC 2023 on February 28. The flagship smartphone is claimed to be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone. It is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood. The chipset has an overall AnTuTu test score of over 1.08 million.
The Tecno Phantom V Fold is expected to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Motorola Razr 2022, and Oppo Find N2 Flip among others. The Oppo Find N2 Flip also has the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood.
Besides the Phantom V Fold, Tecno is also reportedly working on another high-end foldable handset — Tecno Phantom Vision V. Leaked renders suggested a new rollable sliding screen for the device. The purported handset appears like a smartphone when folded, but expands to offer a tablet-sized display.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement