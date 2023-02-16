Technology News

Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 16 February 2023 17:28 IST
Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available in two colour variants

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 7 Pro supports 10W charging
  • The phone runs Android 12-based HiOS 11.0
  • It features 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Pop 7 Pro has launched in India, after quietly debuting in select African markets earlier this month. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and is powered by a quad-core chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and a maximum storage capacity of 64GB. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 12-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available in two colour variants and two storage options, starting at Rs. 6,799.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro price, availability

Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM +64GB internal storage priced at Rs. 6,799, and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage for Rs. 7,299. The smartphone by Tecno is offered in two colour options - Endless Balck and Uyuni Blue.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual nano 4G SIM-supported device runs Android 12 based HiOS 11.0. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro launched in India features a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS display (1612x720) with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The newly launched Tecno smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. Available in two configurations 4GB (2GB RAM and 2GB Additional MemFusion RAM) and 6GB (3GB RAM and 3GB Additional MemFusion RAM), the Tecno Pop 7 Pro also has dedicated expandable storage up to 256GB.

In optics, the phone is geared with 12-megapixel dual AI camera with dual flashlight in the back and a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera with dual micro slit flashlight, housed in a tear drop cutout slot.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro packs a Li-Polymer ion 5000mAh battery with an in-the-box 10W Type C adaptor. The phone also supports WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The smartphone features an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity and e-compass sensors.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pop 7 Pro, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma Right Now
Featured video of the day
A Scratch-Free Smart Watch

Related Stories

Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. How a US Agency's Alert Helped Police Save a Mumbai IT Engineer’s Life
  3. Amazon, Google Among 54 Entities Granted Payment Aggregator License by RBI
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Nokia X30 5G With Up to Two Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Honor Magic 5 Lite With 6.67-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched
  7. Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Says Retailer
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro Will Be Available in India via Amazon From This Date
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launch Timeline, Geekbench Scores Tipped
  10. Tecno Pop 7 Pro Has Launched in India at Affordable Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, Resident Evil 7 Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for February 2023
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official in Second Half of This Year: Report
  4. Tornado Cash Developer Alexey Pertsev to Remain in Jail, Custody Extended by 3 Months
  5. FTX Bankruptcy Judge Denies Request for Independent Examiner Ahead of Bankman-Fried's Bail Review
  6. Huawei Watch Buds 2-in-1 Smartwatch With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on February 25: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. G20’s Finacial Stability Board to Look at Unregulated Decentralised Finance After FTX Collapse
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core SoC With Support for Sub-6GHz 5G, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Details
  10. Amazon, Google in RBI’s List of Online Payment Aggregators, Over 50 Entities Granted License to Operate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.