Tecno Pop 7 Pro has launched in India, after quietly debuting in select African markets earlier this month. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and is powered by a quad-core chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and a maximum storage capacity of 64GB. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 12-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available in two colour variants and two storage options, starting at Rs. 6,799.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro price, availability

Tecno Pop 7 Pro is available in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM +64GB internal storage priced at Rs. 6,799, and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage for Rs. 7,299. The smartphone by Tecno is offered in two colour options - Endless Balck and Uyuni Blue.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro specifications, features

The dual nano 4G SIM-supported device runs Android 12 based HiOS 11.0. The Tecno Pop 7 Pro launched in India features a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch IPS display (1612x720) with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The newly launched Tecno smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. Available in two configurations 4GB (2GB RAM and 2GB Additional MemFusion RAM) and 6GB (3GB RAM and 3GB Additional MemFusion RAM), the Tecno Pop 7 Pro also has dedicated expandable storage up to 256GB.

In optics, the phone is geared with 12-megapixel dual AI camera with dual flashlight in the back and a 5-megapixel AI selfie camera with dual micro slit flashlight, housed in a tear drop cutout slot.

The Tecno Pop 7 Pro packs a Li-Polymer ion 5000mAh battery with an in-the-box 10W Type C adaptor. The phone also supports WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The smartphone features an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity and e-compass sensors.

