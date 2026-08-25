The Vivo X500 series is officially confirmed to launch in China next month and it will comprise three models. While a company executive did tease major camera upgrades on the next-generation lineup, specifications officially remain under wraps. Ahead of their anticipated debut, one of the handsets has surfaced on a benchmarking site. The listing confirms the upcoming handset's moniker as the Vivo X500 Pro Max, while also revealing some of its key specifications.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Geekbench Listing

An unannounced Vivo smartphone carrying the model number Vivo V2610 has been spotted on Geekbench (via Gizmochina). While the listing does not reveal the purported handset's moniker, previous certification listings have linked this model number to the Chinese variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max.

According to the benchmarking site, the purported handset is powered by a MT6995(ENG) chipset. This model number is believed to correspond to an unreleased MediaTek processor, which could be introduced at the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.

Its ARMv8 octa-core architecture is said to comprise three different core clusters, including two cores operating at 4.55Hz, three cores capped at 4.35GHz, and three cores operating at the base 3.10GHz frequency. This configuration aligns with previous leaks, which suggested that the purported MediaTek flagship could use two "Canyon" cores, three "Gelas-B" cores and three "Gelas" cores.

However, during the Geekbench test, the two prime cores were only found to be operating at a 2.8GHz frequency. This means the benchmark scores of the purported Vivo X500 Pro Max are unlikely to represent the chipset's final performance figures.

The purported could be paired with approximately 11.05GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB of memory. The handset is listed as running Android 17, and the SoC may be paired with the Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC12 GPU.

In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 2,653 (single-core) and 7,516 (multi-core) points, respectively.

The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. An earlier leak had also suggested a fourth Vivo X500e model could be in development, but it remains unclear whether all four handsets will launch together.