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  • Vivo X500 Pro Max Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Unannounced MediaTek Chip, 12GB RAM

Vivo X500 Pro Max Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Unannounced MediaTek Chip, 12GB RAM

The Vivo X500 Pro Max could be powered by the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 August 2026 10:14 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max Reportedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Unannounced MediaTek Chip, 12GB RAM

Vivo X500 Pro is the purported successor to the X300 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Geekbench listing carries the model number Vivo V2610
  • The handset appears to include 12GB of RAM and Android 17
  • It scored 2,653 points in single-core, 7,516 points in multi-core tests
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The Vivo X500 series is officially confirmed to launch in China next month and it will comprise three models. While a company executive did tease major camera upgrades on the next-generation lineup, specifications officially remain under wraps. Ahead of their anticipated debut, one of the handsets has surfaced on a benchmarking site. The listing confirms the upcoming handset's moniker as the Vivo X500 Pro Max, while also revealing some of its key specifications.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Geekbench Listing

An unannounced Vivo smartphone carrying the model number Vivo V2610 has been spotted on Geekbench (via Gizmochina). While the listing does not reveal the purported handset's moniker, previous certification listings have linked this model number to the Chinese variant of the Vivo X500 Pro Max.

According to the benchmarking site, the purported handset is powered by a MT6995(ENG) chipset. This model number is believed to correspond to an unreleased MediaTek processor, which could be introduced at the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.

Its ARMv8 octa-core architecture is said to comprise three different core clusters, including two cores operating at 4.55Hz, three cores capped at 4.35GHz, and three cores operating at the base 3.10GHz frequency. This configuration aligns with previous leaks, which suggested that the purported MediaTek flagship could use two "Canyon" cores, three "Gelas-B" cores and three "Gelas" cores.

However, during the Geekbench test, the two prime cores were only found to be operating at a 2.8GHz frequency. This means the benchmark scores of the purported Vivo X500 Pro Max are unlikely to represent the chipset's final performance figures.

The purported could be paired with approximately 11.05GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB of memory. The handset is listed as running Android 17, and the SoC may be paired with the Mali-G2-Ultra-NX MC12 GPU.

In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 2,653 (single-core) and 7,516 (multi-core) points, respectively.

The upcoming lineup is expected to comprise Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. An earlier leak had also suggested a fourth Vivo X500e model could be in development, but it remains unclear whether all four handsets will launch together.

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications, Vivo X500, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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