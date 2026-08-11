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Vivo X500 Series Design, Display and Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

The standard Vivo X500 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 16:14 IST
Vivo X500 Series Design, Display and Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

Vivo may use different chips across the X500 series

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 could get an upper-left camera module
  • The standard model may feature a 6.59-inch display
  • The Vivo X500 Pro may offer a 6.37-inch display
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Vivo X500 may use a different rear camera design than the Pro variants. The standard model is tipped to feature a large circular camera unit positioned towards the upper-left of its rear panel, while the Pro versions could use a centred design. The latest leak also provides new information about the screen sizes planned for the series. The company has yet to confirm the X500 lineup, with previous reports already revealing some of its expected camera specifications and variants.

Vivo X500 Pro Models Tipped to Get Centred Camera Module

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that the standard Vivo X500 is reportedly being tested with a large circular rear camera unit positioned towards the upper-left corner. It could also feature a flat 6.59-inch display.

vivo X500 Discussion
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The Vivo X500 Pro range is expected to take a different approach to the rear design, with its circular camera module placed at the centre. Two screen sizes are reportedly under consideration, measuring around 6.37 inches and 6.85 inches. Both models are expected to use narrow bezels and larger corner radii. The displays could also support 1.5K or 2K resolution and refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

The latest leak suggests the Vivo X500 Pro models could use 2nm chips, while the standard X500 may get a 3nm processor. Earlier reports have linked them to the Dimensity 9600 and Dimensity 9600 Pro, respectively.

The standard Vivo X500 is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Sony main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with a 70mm equivalent focal length. Telephoto macro photography may also be added.

The Vivo X500 Pro could use a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and LOFIC technology. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom are also expected.

At the top of the range, the Vivo X500 Pro Max has been linked to a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Its reported camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and another 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. LOFIC is expected to improve the dynamic range of the Pro models' cameras. The technology can help retain more detail when a scene contains both very bright and dark areas.

The broader Vivo X500 family is expected to include the standard X500, X500e, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. The range could therefore cover several screen sizes and hardware tiers rather than using one design across all models. Vivo has yet to confirm a launch date, but the X500 series is tipped to debut in September, with global variants already appearing in certification databases.

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500e, Vivo X500 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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