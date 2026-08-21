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Vivo X500 Pro Series Model Allegedly Spotted in the Wild Ahead of China Launch

Reports suggest that the Vivo X500 series could see its China debut in September.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 17:36 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Series Model Allegedly Spotted in the Wild Ahead of China Launch

Vivo X500 Pro is the purported successor to the X300 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Jay Chou was spotted filming an ad with a potential Vivo X500 Pro model
  • The series may include the X500, X500 Pro, X500 Max, and X500e models
  • Vivo X500 series is expected to launch in China this September
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The Vivo X500 series is expected to be launched in China soon. While the company has yet to confirm its upcoming flagship lineup, the rumour mill suggests it could include three models — Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Max. Ahead of its anticipated debut, an alleged sighting may have just offered an early look at one of the upcoming Pro models. One of the Vivo X500 Pro models was reportedly seen recently during the filming of an advertisement.

Vivo X500 Pro Series Spotted

Taiwanese singer and actor Jay Chou was seen filming an advertisement in Melbourne, with what is said to be a Vivo X500 Pro series handset. The image was shared by Weibo user Wang Tengxiao (translated from Chinese). Although neither the brand nor Chou has confirmed the identity of the device, the recently surfaced image strongly suggests it is part of Vivo's next-generation flagship smartphone lineup.

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Allegedly leaked image of the upcoming Vivo X500 Pro models
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Wang Tengxiao

Chou, notably, had previously endorsed the Vivo X300 Ultra during his 2026 Carnival World Tour in China.

While a launch date has yet to be announced by the brand, rumours suggest that the Vivo X500 series could see its China debut in September. Currently, the lineup is expected to comprise Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. An earlier leak had also suggested a fourth Vivo X500e model could be in development, but it remains unclear whether all four handsets will launch together.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max was also seen on China's 3C certification website with the model number V2602DA. The listing indicated support for 90W wired fast charging and 5G connectivity. It is reported to sport a 6.85-inch LIPO flat display offering 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming handset could pack an 8,000mAh battery and run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. For optics, it is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-838 primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor has also been tipped.

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Launch, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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