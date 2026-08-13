Vivo X500 Pro Max is likely to launch later this year alongside the standard Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro. While Vivo remains tight-lipped about the X500 series, the Vivo X500 Pro Max has allegedly appeared on the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website. The listing reveals the charging speed of this flagship. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to come with a 2K resolution display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Receives 3C Certification

The unannounced Vivo X500 Pro Max, bearing model number V2602DA, surfaced on the 3C site (via Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). As per the screenshot of the listing, the handset supports 5VDC ЗА ог 9VDC 2A or 11VDC 8.2A Max charging, indicating 90W fast charging support. The listing also suggests 5G connectivity.

The listing suggests that the Vivo X500 Pro Max could offer the same charging speed as the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300. The Vivo X300 Ultra supports 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Interestingly, the vanilla Vivo X500, linked with model number V2609A, recently grabbed 3C certification with a 90W charging adapter and support for the N79 5G band. The company is likely to launch the Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro in the fourth quarter of this year.

Previous rumours claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will feature a 6.85-inch LIPO flat display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could include an 8,000mAh battery. The rear camera unit of the phone could include a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-838 1/1.28-inch sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is rumoured to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. It could feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.