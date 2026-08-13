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Vivo X500 Pro Max Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Speed Revealed

Vivo X500 Pro Max spotted on the 3C site with model number V2602DA.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 19:18 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Speed Revealed

Vivo X500 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 6.85-inch LIPO flat display

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max could offer the same charging speed as the Vivo X300
  • It is likely to launch in the fourth quarter of this year
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max might feature a MediaTek chipset
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Vivo X500 Pro Max is likely to launch later this year alongside the standard Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro. While Vivo remains tight-lipped about the X500 series, the Vivo X500 Pro Max has allegedly appeared on the 3C (China Compulsory Certification) website. The listing reveals the charging speed of this flagship. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is expected to come with a 2K resolution display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Receives 3C Certification

The unannounced Vivo X500 Pro Max, bearing model number V2602DA, surfaced on the 3C site (via Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). As per the screenshot of the listing, the handset supports 5VDC ЗА ог 9VDC 2A or 11VDC 8.2A Max charging, indicating 90W fast charging support. The listing also suggests 5G connectivity.

The listing suggests that the Vivo X500 Pro Max could offer the same charging speed as the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300. The Vivo X300 Ultra supports 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Interestingly, the vanilla Vivo X500, linked with model number V2609A, recently grabbed 3C certification with a 90W charging adapter and support for the N79 5G band. The company is likely to launch the Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro in the fourth quarter of this year.

Previous rumours claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will feature a 6.85-inch LIPO flat display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could include an 8,000mAh battery. The rear camera unit of the phone could include a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-838 1/1.28-inch sensor, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is rumoured to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. It could feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

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Vivo X500 Pro Max Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Speed Revealed
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