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  • GrapheneOS Is Coming to Motorola’s Foldables Next Year; Support for Razr Fold, Razr Ultra Confirmed

GrapheneOS Is Coming to Motorola’s Foldables Next Year; Support for Razr Fold, Razr Ultra Confirmed

The Motorola Razr Ultra could be the first clamshell-style smartphone to officially support GrapheneOS.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 August 2026 09:31 IST
GrapheneOS Is Coming to Motorola’s Foldables Next Year; Support for Razr Fold, Razr Ultra Confirmed

Razr 60 Ultra is Motorola's current flip-style flagship smartphone

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Highlights
  • GrapheneOS will officially support select Motorola devices by 2027
  • The foundation expects next-gen Motorola flagships to fit standards
  • GrapheneOS support for Google Pixel smartphones will also continue
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The GrapheneOS Foundation has announced plans to bring official support for GrapheneOS to select Motorola devices soon. So far, the privacy-focused open-source Android operating system has been limited to Google's Pixel smartphones. But beginning next year, support will be rolled out for a Motorola flagship, before eventually expanding to the company's foldable smartphone lineup. However, the organisation says Motorola's current-generation smartphone hardware falls short of some of its security requirements.

GrapheneOS on Motorola Smartphones

In a Mastodon thread, the GrapheneOS Foundation said it plans to initially support a Motorola slab-style flagship smartphone in 2027. Support will subsequently expand to the company's foldables, including the Razr Fold and Razr Ultra. The move, if materialised, could be significant, as it would make Razr Ultra the first clamshell-style smartphone to officially support GrapheneOS.

Motorola's GrapheneOS-powered hardware is claimed to be even higher end than Google's Pixel lineup, and will come at a higher price tag.

The organisation explained that Motorola's current hardware is close to meeting its requirements, but there are still some gaps. The 2026 Motorola Signature and Razr smartphones are said to lack sufficiently mature support for hardware memory tagging and secure element integration. These, notably, are two areas GrapheneOS considers important for its security standards.

Thus, the Canada-based federal non-profit organisation expects Motorola's next-generation flagship hardware to be a better fit. The GrapheneOS Foundation also highlighted Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite platform as hardware it expects to meet its requirements.

While rollout of the open-source operating system was previously confirmed, it is expected to take longer since their update and security support is not as strong as that offered by flagship hardware powered by the Snapdragon platform.

GrapheneOS has so far been officially available only for Google's Pixel smartphones, where the organisation has been able to rely on hardware and software features that meet its stringent security requirements. For now, GrapheneOS support for Pixel phones will continue alongside the upcoming Motorola expansion. The organisation has also confirmed plans to add support for Google's Pixel 11 series in the future.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium IP48-rated design
  • Excellent displays
  • Hard to beat cover display experience
  • Smooth software experience
  • Quick to charge with good battery life
  • Quality stereo speakers
  • Primary camera is top notch
  • Bad
  • Heats up when recording 4K video
  • Bottom speaker is easy to block
Read detailed Motorola Razr 60 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x1272 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED displays
  • Decent cameras
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Slightly bulkier than other foldables
  • IP rating could be better
Read detailed Motorola Razr Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.10-inch
Cover Display 6.60-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2232x2484 pixels
Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
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Further reading: GrapheneOS, Motorola, Motorola Razr Fold, Motorola Razr Ultra
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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GrapheneOS Is Coming to Motorola’s Foldables Next Year; Support for Razr Fold, Razr Ultra Confirmed
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