The GrapheneOS Foundation has announced plans to bring official support for GrapheneOS to select Motorola devices soon. So far, the privacy-focused open-source Android operating system has been limited to Google's Pixel smartphones. But beginning next year, support will be rolled out for a Motorola flagship, before eventually expanding to the company's foldable smartphone lineup. However, the organisation says Motorola's current-generation smartphone hardware falls short of some of its security requirements.

GrapheneOS on Motorola Smartphones

In a Mastodon thread, the GrapheneOS Foundation said it plans to initially support a Motorola slab-style flagship smartphone in 2027. Support will subsequently expand to the company's foldables, including the Razr Fold and Razr Ultra. The move, if materialised, could be significant, as it would make Razr Ultra the first clamshell-style smartphone to officially support GrapheneOS.

Motorola's GrapheneOS-powered hardware is claimed to be even higher end than Google's Pixel lineup, and will come at a higher price tag.

The organisation explained that Motorola's current hardware is close to meeting its requirements, but there are still some gaps. The 2026 Motorola Signature and Razr smartphones are said to lack sufficiently mature support for hardware memory tagging and secure element integration. These, notably, are two areas GrapheneOS considers important for its security standards.

Thus, the Canada-based federal non-profit organisation expects Motorola's next-generation flagship hardware to be a better fit. The GrapheneOS Foundation also highlighted Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite platform as hardware it expects to meet its requirements.

While rollout of the open-source operating system was previously confirmed, it is expected to take longer since their update and security support is not as strong as that offered by flagship hardware powered by the Snapdragon platform.

GrapheneOS has so far been officially available only for Google's Pixel smartphones, where the organisation has been able to rely on hardware and software features that meet its stringent security requirements. For now, GrapheneOS support for Pixel phones will continue alongside the upcoming Motorola expansion. The organisation has also confirmed plans to add support for Google's Pixel 11 series in the future.