Vivo Y17s was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone joins the base Vivo V17 model, which was released in the country in April 2019, with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 5,000 battery. The Vivo Y17s, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, has two colour options and two storage variants. The phone comes with a dual rear camera unit and an IP54 rating.

Vivo Y17s price in India, availability

The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Vivo Y17s is priced in India at Rs. 11,499, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 12,499. The sale of the handset started on October 2 and is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Vivo website and other offline Vivo partner stores. It is offered in Forest Green and Glitter Purple colour options.

Vivo Y17s specifications

Featuring a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display, the Vivo Y17s comes with a resolution of 1,612 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage—the phone ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The Vivo Y17s carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the camera department. The front camera, housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display, is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y17s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also supports 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and FM Radio connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

