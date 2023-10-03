Technology News

Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y17s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 October 2023 16:20 IST
Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y17s is offered in Forest Green and Glitter Purple colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Y17s comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display
  • The phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Vivo Y17s packs a 5,000mAh battery 15W wired charging
Advertisement

Vivo Y17s was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone joins the base Vivo V17 model, which was released in the country in April 2019, with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 5,000 battery. The Vivo Y17s, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, has two colour options and two storage variants. The phone comes with a dual rear camera unit and an IP54 rating.

Vivo Y17s price in India, availability

The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Vivo Y17s is priced in India at Rs. 11,499, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 12,499. The sale of the handset started on October 2 and is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Vivo website and other offline Vivo partner stores. It is offered in Forest Green and Glitter Purple colour options.

Vivo Y17s specifications

Featuring a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display, the Vivo Y17s comes with a resolution of 1,612 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage—the phone ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The Vivo Y17s carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor in the camera department. The front camera, housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display, is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y17s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also supports 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and FM Radio connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y17s

Vivo Y17s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y17s, Vivo Y17s India launch, Vivo Y17s price in India, Vivo Y17s specifications, Vivo Y17 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India Launch Set for October 4; Tab S9 FE to Follow on October 5

Related Stories

Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price
  4. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Apple Watch Series 9 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Price, Specifications Compared
  6. You Can Avail These Bank Offers for Amazon and Flipkart's Upcoming Sales
  7. iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs 40,000 During Amazon Sale
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Sale Begins; Discounts Offered on Other Moto Handsets
  9. OnePlus Reveals Its New Foldables’ Design in Official Unboxing
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y17s With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE India Launch Set for October 4; Tab S9 FE to Follow on October 5
  3. Google Pixel Fold 2 or Pixel Flip Reportedly Spotted on Latest Google Pixel Buds App
  4. Metaverse in Education to Boom by 2031, India and China Projected as Beneficiaries: Report
  5. Vi Max Family Postpaid Users Get Data Sharing and Unlimited Data for the Night
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra More Durable Than iPhone 15 Pro Max, Claims New Drop Test
  7. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Loophole for Windows 7 and Windows 8 Users Finally Closed by Microsoft
  8. Google Pixel 8 Series Unboxing Videos Show Off New Phones Ahead of Launch
  9. Crypto Rug-Pulls Affect Thousands of Users in Himachal Pradesh, Over Rs 200 Crore Lost
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Dips, Most Altcoins See Impact and Register Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.