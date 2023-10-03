iPhone 12 price in India is set to see a massive drop during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, while Apple's more recent iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 price models will also be available at discounted prices on both e-commerce websites. The festival season is one of the best times of the year to purchase smartphones from Apple, and you can also further lower the price of these handsets by availing of exchange discounts.

During Flipkart's annual Big Billion Days sale, you can purchase the iPhone 12 at Rs. 38,999. The handset was launched in India in October 2020 at Rs. 79,900. You can lower the price of the handset by Rs. 3,000 by availing of eligible debit and credit card offers, along with an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on exchanging an eligible smartphone. As a result, the effective price of the handset drops to Rs. 32,999.

The iPhone 13 will be available via Amazon during the upcoming sale at a discounted price — the handset debuted in the country in 2021 at the same price as its predecessor. Still, the base model is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The e-commerce website has not revealed the price of the handset during the sale or the four-figure SBI bank card discount and exchange offers but has hinted that the price of the handset will be lower than Rs. 40,000 with a "Rs. 3X, XX9" teaser on the sale landing page.

Similarly, you can purchase the iPhone 13 for Rs. 52,499 via Amazon while lowering the price of the handset by up to Rs. 37,500 when you exchange an eligible smartphone. You can also avail of SBI bank card offers to buy the phone at a cheaper price during the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon.

If you're looking to purchase a more recent iPhone model at a discounted price, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will also be sold at lower prices during the upcoming sale. Like its rival, Flipkart has not revealed the price of these handsets but has hinted that their prices will drop below Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 during the sale. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched in India in September 2022, priced at Rs. 79,900 and 89,900, respectively.

