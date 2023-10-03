Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begins October 7 for plus members, promising discounts on a host of products across categories. The sale, which will continue till October 15, will also bring deals on smartphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola and more. The e-commerce site has begun revealing some discounted prices for phones going on sale. Flipkart has announced that Google Pixel 7a will also be discounted during the Big Billion Days sale.

The Google Pixel 7a (review) launched alongside the Pixel Fold earlier this year on May 11. Just as Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 8 series, Flipkart has listed the Pixel 7a for discount during its upcoming Big Billion Days Sale. The Google Pixel 7a will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 31,499, down from its retail price of Rs. 43,999, for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Do note that this sale price includes additional exchange and bank offers that Flipkart will offer during the sale.

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display. The handset is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Google smartphone packs a 4,385mAh battery and supports wireless charging.

In the camera department, the Pixel 7a features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle secondary camera. The front-facing camera is also a 13-megapixel shooter. The phone is available in Charcoal, Snow, Coral and Sea colour options.

In addition to the Pixel 7a, Flipkart is also offering a discount on the Pixel 7 during the sale. The phone, launched for Rs. 59,999, will be available for Rs. 36,499 (including additional offers) during the Big Billion Days Sale. We can also expect some offers on last year's flagship-grade Pixel 7 Pro.

The e-commerce site has also listed the upcoming Pixel 8 series on a dedicated product page. Pre-orders for Google's latest Pixel phones begin October 4. Ahead of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's launch, some key specifications for handsets have leaked. The phones are tipped to run on Tensor G3 SoC. The Pixel 8 will likely feature a 6.2-inch display, while the pro model could get a 6.7-inch panel.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.