Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE, is expected to launch soon. Leaked details of the handset have done rounds of the rumour mills in the past few weeks. The company has now confirmed the Indian release date of the phone and also the launch details of the Galaxy Tab S9. The Galaxy S23 FE is set to launch in India on the same day as the global release of the Google Pixel 8 series.

According to the profile header of the Samsung India profile on X, formerly Twitter, the Galaxy S23 FE will launch in India on October 4. It is the same day as the Made by Google event where the Mountain View-based tech giant is scheduled to release the Pixel 8 series handsets and the Pixel Watch 2.

In an Amazon microsite for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the company confirms that the tablet will be unveiled on October 5. Although the page for Galaxy Buds FE is live, the launch date is yet to be confirmed. However, reportedly the product page previously confirmed that the Buds FE would also be introduced on October 5.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to launch in black graphite, pearl white, purple lavender, and olive colourways and is expected to come in two SoC variants - likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU and an in-house Exynos 2200 chip.

The Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 is said to get a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to ship with Android 13, with four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. For optics, the phone is likely to have a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera at the back and a 10-megapixel sensor in the front. It will likely pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

