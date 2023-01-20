Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) was launched by the company in Taiwan as a refreshed version of the handset with the same moniker that made its debut in 2021, along with a few tweaks to its design and specifications. The newly launched Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) comes with a large IPS LCD screen, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, supports 5G connectivity, and is equipped with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Vivo Y55s 5G that debuted in China in 2021 was also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC but packed a larger 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) price, availability

The newly launched Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) price is set at NTD 7,990 (Rs. 21,000) for the base 4GB + 128 GB storage model, while the 6 GB + 128 GB variant costs NTD 8,490 (Rs. 22,700). The smartphone is available in Galaxy Blue and Star Black colour options. A listing for the handset is now live on the company's website, however, there is no word on its sale date.

The company previously launched the Vivo Y55s in 2021. There is no word from Vivo on whether the new Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) will arrive in other markets, including India.

Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 skin out of the box and supports 5G SA/ NSA. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display (2408 × 1080 pixels) resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratios, 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

For photos and videos, it ships with a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens equipped with LED flash, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, this Vivo phone features an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens.

The phone features up to 128 GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include dual SIM 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Unlike the older model launched in 2021, this handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

