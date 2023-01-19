Vivo X90 Pro debuted in China in November last year with 120Hz refresh rate display and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. Vivo is yet to confirm the global launch date of the smartphone, but it has reportedly been spotted on multiple certification websites with model number V2219, suggesting an imminent launch. The Vivo X90 Pro has allegedly received certification from Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and Indonesia's Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) certification agencies. The specifications of the Vivo X90 Pro's global variant could be identical to its Chinese variant.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted screenshots of the Vivo X90 Pro's alleged EEC, NBTC, and TKDN certifications. The Vivo handset is said to have appeared on the three websites with the model number V2219. With these many certifications under its belt, the Vivo X90 Pro could launch in global markets outside China soon.

Recently, the Vivo X90 Pro appeared on the Geekbench and Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) websites. The listing suggested that the global variant of the phone would run on Android 13 and include at least 12GB of RAM. It could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and might support 11W wireless charging support.

Vivo launched the Vivo X90 Pro in China in November last year with an initial price tag of CNY4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Chinese variant of Vivo X90 Pro runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED (1,260x 2,800 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Zeiss 1-inch main sensor, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor are the other major specifications. It carries a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.