Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series

Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series

The Redmi Note 12 series launched in India on January 5.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2023 13:21 IST
Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (pictured) features an OLED display

Highlights
  • All phones in Redmi Note 12 series sport OLED displays
  • Tipster could be referring to rumoured Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition
  • Redmi has traditionally used side-mounted fingerprint scanners

Redmi Note 12 series launched in China last year and has eventually made its way to the Indian market through a January 2023 launch. The series launched here on January 5 and went on sale for the first time on January 11. All three phones in the lineup, the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, feature an OLED display. According to a tipster, that could now be the blueprint Redmi intends to follow. The Chinese manufacturer is reportedly planning to stick with OLED displays on its upcoming Note series' handsets.

According to a post by tipster Smart Pikachu on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is already working on a new Redmi Note series which could succeed the Redmi Note 12 series. The next generation Note series from Redmi could also feature OLED displays, the tipster said. The OLED display on the upcoming Redmi Note series will also have an integrated fingerprint sensor under it, the Weibo post added.

Redmi has traditionally been using side-mounted fingerprint scanners. If the rumours turn out to be true, this could mark as the first major shift in placement of the fingerprint sensor on a Redmi smartphone in 23 years, suggested the tipster.

In another post on Weibo, the tipster also claims that the upcoming Redmi Note series smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series SoC.

A report by Gizmochina, however, said that the tipster could be referring to the rumoured addition to the already live Redmi Note 12 series — Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition. The rumoured Redmi Note 12 Turbo model smartphone has been tipped to arrive with a 6.67-inch OLED panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while being powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, while being powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

However, it is important to note that Redmi has not made any official confirmations regarding its upcoming Redmi Note series or the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G series, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mission Majnu, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Drops on Netflix Today
  2. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  3. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  4. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
  5. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Could Come With a 100-Megapixel Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific
  3. Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series
  4. Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
  5. Caller Name Display Implementation Should Not Be Mandatory, COAI Tells TRAI
  6. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally on February 3, Retail Box Images Leaked
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises Again as Ether and Most Altcoins Trail Along With Small Profits: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro Surfaces on BIS, NBTC Certification Websites, May Launch in India Soon
  9. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  10. Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down as CEO, Streaming Service Adds Over 7 Million Subscribers in Q4 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.