Redmi Note 12 series launched in China last year and has eventually made its way to the Indian market through a January 2023 launch. The series launched here on January 5 and went on sale for the first time on January 11. All three phones in the lineup, the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, feature an OLED display. According to a tipster, that could now be the blueprint Redmi intends to follow. The Chinese manufacturer is reportedly planning to stick with OLED displays on its upcoming Note series' handsets.

According to a post by tipster Smart Pikachu on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is already working on a new Redmi Note series which could succeed the Redmi Note 12 series. The next generation Note series from Redmi could also feature OLED displays, the tipster said. The OLED display on the upcoming Redmi Note series will also have an integrated fingerprint sensor under it, the Weibo post added.

Redmi has traditionally been using side-mounted fingerprint scanners. If the rumours turn out to be true, this could mark as the first major shift in placement of the fingerprint sensor on a Redmi smartphone in 23 years, suggested the tipster.

In another post on Weibo, the tipster also claims that the upcoming Redmi Note series smartphone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series SoC.

A report by Gizmochina, however, said that the tipster could be referring to the rumoured addition to the already live Redmi Note 12 series — Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition. The rumoured Redmi Note 12 Turbo model smartphone has been tipped to arrive with a 6.67-inch OLED panel that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while being powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, while being powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

However, it is important to note that Redmi has not made any official confirmations regarding its upcoming Redmi Note series or the Redmi Note 12 Turbo edition.

