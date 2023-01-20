Technology News

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally on February 3, Retail Box Images Leaked

Vivo X90 series pre-booking is expected to open globally on January 27.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2023 11:44 IST
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally on February 3, Retail Box Images Leaked

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X90 Pro gets a 50-megapixel Zeiss 1-inch main sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  • It could be priced at MYR 5,299 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model
  • The Vivo X90 may come in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colours

Vivo X90 series, which includes the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+, was launched in China last year. Rumours have been circulating regarding a possible global launch of these flagship smartphones. Now, a reliable tipster has revealed the alleged global launch date of the Vivo X90 series. Additionally, the tipster has also leaked the retail box of the upcoming lineup. In related news, it is believed that Vivo might not launch the top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+ globally.

In a recent tweet, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claimed that pre-booking for the Vivo X90 series will begin globally on January 27. This flagship Vivo lineup is expected to launch in the global markets on February 3. The tipster has also shared the supposed retail box of the Vivo X90 handsets.

Vivo is yet to officially delve into details surrounding the global launch of the Vivo X90 series. A recent report suggests that the company might not bring the Vivo X90 Pro+ to global markets. The vanilla Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are the two models expected to debut soon.

Furthermore, the report claims that the pricing for the standard Vivo X90 may start from MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs. 70,000). This model may come in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black colours. Meanwhile, the Vivo X90 Pro could be priced at MYR 5,299 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000). It may arrive globally only in Legendary Black colour. It is believed that both handsets may only be offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration option.

To recall, the Vivo X90 series was launched in China last year. The Vivo X90 Pro gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The handset gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Zeiss 1-inch main sensor. This Vivo smartphone houses a 4,870mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
