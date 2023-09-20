Affordable 5G Smartphones of the Year Under Rs. 20000 on Croma

Many phone companies nowadays are making fast and affordable 5G phones. Whether you like playing games, watching videos, or capturing memories, these phones do it all. OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, and Redmi are among the popular brands offering great deals at Croma. The best part? You don't have to spend too much to get these awesome 5G smartphones. So, whether you're buying your first phone or looking for an upgrade, there's a perfect match waiting for you at Croma.

Redmi 12 5G

Equipped with a 6.79-inch FHD Plus Display at 90Hz, this phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It offers 8GB RAM and a generous 256GB storage. On the camera front, there's a 50-megapixel AI dual rear setup and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports a 22.5W fast charging. Also, it's IP53 rated for splash and dust resistance and features Corning Gorilla Glass for added protection. Currently, it is available at Croma for Rs. 15,499, down from its MRP of Rs. 16,499.

Buy now at Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 16,499)

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G

Priced at just Rs. 17,999 (down from an MRP of Rs. 19,999) at Croma, this device features a 6.59-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The camera setup includes a 64-megapixel triple rear and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Additionally, there are tempting card offers too, including instant discounts on CITI and Axis Bank credit card EMI and No-Cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Buy now at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Realme 11x

Available at Croma for Rs. 15,699a (down from an MRP of Rs. 17,498), the Realme 11x sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a swift 120 Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor, it offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for smooth multitasking and a good amount of storage. The Realme 11x boasts a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. All of this is backed by a sturdy 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long usage hours.

Buy now at Rs. 15,699 (MRP Rs. 17,498)

Oppo A78 5G

Features a 6.56-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It uses the Dimensity 700 Octa Core 2.2 GHz processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There's a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The battery capacity is 5000 mAh, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC Charging. It's priced at Rs. 18,999 at Croma, down from the original Rs. 21,999. ICICI and HDFC card users can get an instant Rs. 2,000 discount.

Buy now at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Vivo T2 5G

This phone comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It has 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and a camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel dual rear and a 16-megapixel front camera. The device has a 4,500mAh battery. Currently priced at Rs. 18,999 at Croma, down from Rs. 23,999. You can avail a 10 percent (up to Rs. 750) instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit Card and a similar 10 percent discount on 6, 9, and 12-month tenure with HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI.

Buy now at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The device sports a 6.6-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the Exynos 1330 Octa Core processor. It houses 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage with an expansion option via MicroSD for up to 1TB. The camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel triple rear and a 13-megapixel front camera. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is available at Croma for Rs. 19,999, a reduction from its MRP of Rs. 22,999. Additionally, ICICI and HDFC Bank credit card users can benefit from an instant discount of Rs. 1,250.

Buy now at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.