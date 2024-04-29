Technology News

iPad Brought Under EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple Must Comply With New Rules in 6 Months

The move means Apple has six months to make sure its tablet ecosystem complies with a raft of preemptive measures under the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

By Samuel Stolton, Bloomberg | Updated: 29 April 2024 17:21 IST
iPad Brought Under EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple Must Comply With New Rules in 6 Months

Photo Credit: Apple

Under the EU's new rules, it's illegal for firms to favor their own services over those of rivals

Highlights
  • Apple's iOS mobile operating system has already been under DMA's scanner
  • The EU's Digital Markets Act came into full effect on March 7
  • Apple will have to allow iPad users to get apps outside of App Store
Advertisement

Apple's iPad has been added to a list of Big Tech products and services hit by strict new European Union rules aimed at stopping potential competition abuses before they take hold.

The move means Apple has six months to make sure its tablet ecosystem complies with a raft of preemptive measures under the EU's flagship Digital Markets Act.

The company's iOS mobile operating system, its App Store and Safari browser are already targeted by the law — but Apple has challenged its designation for certain services to the EU's General Court in Luxembourg, with hearings set to take place later this year.

The EU's decision to draw iPad under the scope of the DMA will ensure that fairness and competition are preserved, EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. She said that despite not meeting all the thresholds for being earmarked, an investigation showed that “iPadOS constitutes an important gateway on which many companies rely to reach their customers.”

The decision is a loss for Cupertino, California-based Apple, which will have to adapt its operating system to meet a swathe of new obligations and prohibitions, including allowing iPad users to download apps from beyond Apple's confines as well as being able to uninstall apps preloaded onto devices.

An Apple spokesperson said that the company remains focused on delivering for European consumers, “while mitigating the new privacy and data security risks the DMA poses.”

The EU's DMA strikes at the heart of the business models of six of the world's most powerful technology firms deemed to be digital “gatekeepers.” Aside from Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google, Amazon.com and TikTok owner ByteDance have all been targeted for new obligations aimed at preventing them from abusing their dominance.

Under the law — which came into full effect on March 7 — it is illegal for designated firms to favor their own services over those of rivals. They are also barred from combining personal data across their different services, prohibited from using data they collect from third-party merchants to compete against them, and have to allow users to download apps from rivals platforms.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPad, EU, Digital Markets Act, DMA
Inclusion Into Startup Initiatives, Risk Mitigating Policies: BWA Lists Web3 Needs for Upcoming Government
IIT-Madras Begins Draft Work on ‘Metaverse India Policy and Standards’ with Industry Veterans

Related Stories

iPad Brought Under EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple Must Comply With New Rules in 6 Months
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  2. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Chipset Details Leaked Online
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Cheaper Variant Tipped to Launch in India
  4. iPhone 14 Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 54,999
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Gets a New Blue Colour Option in India: See Price
  6. Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today
  7. Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Phone Debuts With Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC
  8. HTC Phone Listed With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Could be From U24 Series
  9. Nokia 225 4G 2024 Reportedly Launched; Nokia 3210 2024 Teaser Leaked
  10. Motorola Teases New TWS Earphones Launch in India: Could be This Model
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Leaked Images Reveal Display Sizes, Camera Alignment
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 12 Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale
  3. Google RealFill, an AI-Powered Generative Image Completion Model, Spotted in Trademark Listing
  4. Vivo Y18e With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company's India Website
  5. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Vegan Leather Finish Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. IIT-Madras Begins Draft Work on ‘Metaverse India Policy and Standards’ with Industry Veterans
  7. iPad Brought Under EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple Must Comply With New Rules in 6 Months
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  9. EyeEm Stock Photo Marketplace Updates Its Policy to Use Uploaded Content to Train AI Models
  10. HTC Phone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Seen on Geekbench, Bluetooth Site; Tipped to Be an HTC U24 Series Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »