Technology News

Nokia 225 4G 2024 Reportedly Launched; Nokia 3210 2024 Teaser Leaked

The purported Nokia 3210 2024 model shares similarities with the 2021 Nokia 6310 model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2024 16:31 IST
Nokia 225 4G 2024 Reportedly Launched; Nokia 3210 2024 Teaser Leaked

Photo Credit: Nokiamob

Nokia 3210 (right) was initially launched in 1999

Highlights
  • Nokia 3210 4G appears with a new rear camera module
  • The handset is expected to offer Bluetooth and 4G connectivity
  • The Nokia 3210 4G could pack a larger battery than the initial model
Advertisement

HMD has unveiled a host of new phones in Kenya. Alongside the self-branded HMD Pulse series, which includes the base HMD Pulse, the HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse Pro, the company has reportedly also launched the Nokia 225 4G 2024 model. It has also reportedly teased the upcoming launch of the Nokia 3210 2024 model, reviving the feature phone after 25 years of its initial launch. The teaser by the company has also reportedly shared the design and colourway of the Nokia 3210 2024.

A Nokiamob report claims that HMD Global announced the launch of the HMD Pulse series in Kenya alongside the launch of the Nokia 225 4G 2024 model, leaks of which surfaced recently. The HMD Pulse models are listed on the HMD Kenya website but the Nokia 225 4G 2025 model has not yet been listed. The report added that the company also teased the upcoming unveiling of the Nokia 3210 4G 2024 model which is claimed to pay homage to the older variant.

According to the teaser shared in the report, the newer version of the Nokia 3210 4G feature phone is expected to come in a blue colourway. The teaser reveals that the phone will come with a rebuilt design over the original Nokia 3210, which was unveiled in 1999.nokia 3210 2024 nokiamob inline 3210

The company claimed that the Nokia 3210 4G is expected to offer a long battery life, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity and feature the popular game Snake, according to the teaser. It also appears to have a redesigned rear camera and flash module. The design is comparable to the Nokia 6310 2021 model.

The 1999 model of the Nokia 3210 is said to have come with a 1.5-inch backlit monochrome graphic LCD screen with 84 x 48 pixels resolution and 64ppi pixel density. It offered about 180-270 minutes of talk time and about 55–260 hours of standby time. It measured 123.8 x 50.5 x 16.7-22.5 mm in size and weighed 151g.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nokia 225 4G 2024,  Nokia 3210 2024, Nokia 225 4G 2024 launch,  Nokia 3210 2024 launch, Nokia 225 4G 2024 specifications,  Nokia 3210 2024 specifications, Nokia 3210, Nokia 225, Nokia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPad Pro With M4 Chip Could Launch This Year, Will Be a ‘Truly AI-Powered Device’: Report
Tesla Clears Key Regulatory Hurdles for Self-Driving in China During Elon Musk's Visit
Nokia 225 4G 2024 Reportedly Launched; Nokia 3210 2024 Teaser Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  2. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Chipset Details Leaked Online
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Cheaper Variant Tipped to Launch in India
  4. iPhone 14 Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 54,999
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Gets a New Blue Colour Option in India: See Price
  6. Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today
  7. Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Phone Debuts With Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC
  8. HTC Phone Listed With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Could be From U24 Series
  9. Nokia 225 4G 2024 Reportedly Launched; Nokia 3210 2024 Teaser Leaked
  10. Motorola Teases New TWS Earphones Launch in India: Could be This Model
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Leaked Images Reveal Display Sizes, Camera Alignment
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 12 Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale
  3. Google RealFill, an AI-Powered Generative Image Completion Model, Spotted in Trademark Listing
  4. Vivo Y18e With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company's India Website
  5. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Vegan Leather Finish Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. IIT-Madras Begins Draft Work on ‘Metaverse India Policy and Standards’ with Industry Veterans
  7. iPad Brought Under EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple Must Comply With New Rules in 6 Months
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  9. EyeEm Stock Photo Marketplace Updates Its Policy to Use Uploaded Content to Train AI Models
  10. HTC Phone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Seen on Geekbench, Bluetooth Site; Tipped to Be an HTC U24 Series Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »