Nokia 225 4G 2024 Reportedly Launched; Nokia 3210 2024 Teaser Leaked

HMD has unveiled a host of new phones in Kenya. Alongside the self-branded HMD Pulse series, which includes the base HMD Pulse, the HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse Pro, the company has reportedly also launched the Nokia 225 4G 2024 model. It has also reportedly teased the upcoming launch of the Nokia 3210 2024 model, reviving the feature phone after 25 years of its initial launch. The teaser by the company has also reportedly shared the design and colourway of the Nokia 3210 2024.

A Nokiamob report claims that HMD Global announced the launch of the HMD Pulse series in Kenya alongside the launch of the Nokia 225 4G 2024 model, leaks of which surfaced recently. The HMD Pulse models are listed on the HMD Kenya website but the Nokia 225 4G 2025 model has not yet been listed. The report added that the company also teased the upcoming unveiling of the Nokia 3210 4G 2024 model which is claimed to pay homage to the older variant.

According to the teaser shared in the report, the newer version of the Nokia 3210 4G feature phone is expected to come in a blue colourway. The teaser reveals that the phone will come with a rebuilt design over the original Nokia 3210, which was unveiled in 1999.

The company claimed that the Nokia 3210 4G is expected to offer a long battery life, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity and feature the popular game Snake, according to the teaser. It also appears to have a redesigned rear camera and flash module. The design is comparable to the Nokia 6310 2021 model.

The 1999 model of the Nokia 3210 is said to have come with a 1.5-inch backlit monochrome graphic LCD screen with 84 x 48 pixels resolution and 64ppi pixel density. It offered about 180-270 minutes of talk time and about 55–260 hours of standby time. It measured 123.8 x 50.5 x 16.7-22.5 mm in size and weighed 151g.

