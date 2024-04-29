Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased

Amazon Great Summer Sale dates are now official. The online sale will begin in India on May 2 with hundreds of deals across various product categories. Like previous Amazon discount sales, the sale will begin early for Prime members. Products such as mobile phones, accessories, beauty and fashion items, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs are slated to receive price cuts during the sale. Additionally, Amazon has teamed up with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and One Card to provide additional discounts for their card users.

A microsite for the Amazon Great Summer Sale has gone live on the e-commerce company's India website. The sale will commence on May 2 at noon for all members. Customers with Amazon Prime subscriptions can access the sale from midnight on the same day.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will bring up to 45 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories. Smartphones from brands including OnePlus, Redmi, and Realme will see price cuts during the sale. Amazon has not disclosed the complete list of deals but phones including OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi 13C, iQoo Z6 Lite, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, and Redmi 12 5G are confirmed to see price cuts.

Laptops, smartwatches and headphones are assured to get up to 75 percent discount while TVs and appliances will get up to 65 percent discount. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, Amazfit Active smartwatch, and Apple iPad (10th Generation) are slated to receive big discounts in the upcoming summer sale. There will be up to 70 percent discount for home and kitchen products and 50 percent to 80 percent discount for fashion and beauty products. The sale is confirmed to offer up to 45 percent off on Amazon Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Besides the general discounts, Amazon India is offering additional 10 percent cash back to app users who make payments using ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard cards.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.