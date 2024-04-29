Technology News

iPhone 16 Series Leaked Images Reveal Display Sizes, Camera Alignment

As per the leak, the iPhone 16 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch display.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2024 19:48 IST
iPhone 16 Series Leaked Images Reveal Display Sizes, Camera Alignment

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to be launched in September or October 2024

Highlights
  • The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to get a 6.9-inch display
  • The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could feature vertically aligned cameras
  • The iPhone 16 series is also tipped to add capacitive buttons
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series could witness major reshuffling when it comes to design and display sizes. As per a new leak, the Pro models — the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max — could get larger displays, whereas the non-Pro models — the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus — could feature a new camera alignment. These changes, if true, will break Apple's three-year streak of introducing consistent design and display for its smartphones. Notably, the iPhone 16 series is also tipped to get capacitive buttons this year.

Tipster Sonny Dickson shared an image on X (formerly known as Twitter) showcasing the new design and display sizes. As per the images, the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display as opposed to the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch display compared to a 6.7-inch display on its predecessor. The vanilla iPhone 16 is said to retain its 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus will get the same 6.7-inch display as its predecessor.

The display size upgrade, if true, will make some users happy, however, fans of smaller phones could be disappointed with the development. But the display size is not the only change revealed by the tipster. The camera alignment for the non-Pro models has also seen a change.

Instead of a diagonally aligned camera module like the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15, the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus could sport a vertically aligned module, similar to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. However, there is another change which differentiates it from any other iPhone model. The LED flash appears to be outside the module.

It is rumoured that the vertically aligned camera alignment is to add spatial video recording capabilities to the non-Pro iPhone 16 models. While not a lot is known, some other features of Apple's next generation of iPhone have surfaced online. As per one report, the iPhone 16 series could get capacitive buttons which will replace the physical power button and volume rockers. These were first tipped to arrive in the iPhone 15 series, but later reportedly scrapped. The Action button which currently features on only the Pro models is also expected to be present on all the iPhone 16 models.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 leak
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 14, iPhone 12 Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Series Leaked Images Reveal Display Sizes, Camera Alignment
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Gets a New Blue Colour Option in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Cheaper Variant Tipped to Launch in India
  4. Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Phone Debuts With Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC
  5. Nothing Phone 2a New Edition to Launch in India Today
  6. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Get Vegan Leather Finish
  7. Nokia 225 4G 2024 Reportedly Launched; Nokia 3210 2024 Teaser Leaked
  8. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Chipset Details Leaked Online
  9. Amazon Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date, Best Offers, Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Leaked Images Reveal Display Sizes, Camera Alignment
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 12 Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale
  3. Google RealFill, an AI-Powered Generative Image Completion Model, Spotted in Trademark Listing
  4. Vivo Y18e With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company's India Website
  5. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Vegan Leather Finish Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. IIT-Madras Begins Draft Work on ‘Metaverse India Policy and Standards’ with Industry Veterans
  7. iPad Brought Under EU's Digital Markets Act, Apple Must Comply With New Rules in 6 Months
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  9. EyeEm Stock Photo Marketplace Updates Its Policy to Use Uploaded Content to Train AI Models
  10. HTC Phone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Seen on Geekbench, Bluetooth Site; Tipped to Be an HTC U24 Series Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »