iPhone 14 was launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 69,990.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2024 19:07 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 12 Price in India Discounted on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 12 has an A14 Bionic chip under the hood

  • Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will begin on May 3
  • The 128GB storage model of iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 50,999
  • iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC
Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will begin on May 3. Just days ahead of the annual sale event, the e-commerce website has listed iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 at discounted rates. Flipkart is offering additional discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. There are exchange offers as well. The iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 14 Blue colour variant with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs. 54,999 on Flipkart, down from the launch price of Rs. 69,990. The 256GB and 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 68,999 and Rs. 88,999, respectively. Customers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on payments made through Citi branded credit card and EMI transactions. The e-commerce website is offering Rs. 750 cashback for customers purchasing the handset using OneCard credit cards. Further, there is up to Rs. 47,100 exchange discount. UPI transactions are eligible to get Rs. 500 off.

iphone 14 flipkart 1 iPhone 14 Blue 128GB

iPhone 14 Blue 128GB Variant
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

Similarly, Flipkart has listed the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 with a price tag of Rs. 40,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 65,900. The discounted price applies to all colour variants. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 38,600. HDFC bank debit card users can avail up to Rs. 2,000 off. Customers can also get up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount while using Citi branded credit card and EMI transactions.

The 128GB storage model of iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 50,999, while the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 63,999. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 have 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR screens. The former runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 12 has an A14 Bionic chip under the hood.

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will begin on May 3 and conclude on May 9. Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale on May 2.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Gadgets 360 Staff
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
