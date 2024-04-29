Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale will begin on May 3. Just days ahead of the annual sale event, the e-commerce website has listed iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 at discounted rates. Flipkart is offering additional discounts for purchases made through select bank cards and EMI transactions. There are exchange offers as well. The iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 14 Blue colour variant with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs. 54,999 on Flipkart, down from the launch price of Rs. 69,990. The 256GB and 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 68,999 and Rs. 88,999, respectively. Customers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on payments made through Citi branded credit card and EMI transactions. The e-commerce website is offering Rs. 750 cashback for customers purchasing the handset using OneCard credit cards. Further, there is up to Rs. 47,100 exchange discount. UPI transactions are eligible to get Rs. 500 off.

iPhone 14 Blue 128GB Variant

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Similarly, Flipkart has listed the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 with a price tag of Rs. 40,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 65,900. The discounted price applies to all colour variants. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 38,600. HDFC bank debit card users can avail up to Rs. 2,000 off. Customers can also get up to Rs. 1,000 instant discount while using Citi branded credit card and EMI transactions.

The 128GB storage model of iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 50,999, while the 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 63,999. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 have 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR screens. The former runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 12 has an A14 Bionic chip under the hood.

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will begin on May 3 and conclude on May 9. Flipkart Plus customers will have early access to the sale on May 2.

