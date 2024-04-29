Vivo Y18e has been listed on Vivo's official website in India, indicating that the phone could launch soon. The listing has revealed the design and complete specifications of the phone, but Vivo has not made any official announcement regarding its launch yet. The Vivo Y18e seems to be an entry-level phone with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and 64GB storage. It is listed to be available in two colour options and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Price and availability details about the Vivo Y18e were not listed on the company's India website at the time of writing. No announcements were made by Vivo's official X handle either. It is shown in Gem Green and Space Black colourways.

Vivo Y18e specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y18e runs on Funtouch OS 14.0 based on Android 14 and features a 6.56-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 440 nits local peak brightness. The Vivo Y-series phone is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 8GB using additional onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y18e includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 0.08-megapixel sensor alongside the rear flash. For selfies and video chats, the listing suggests a 5-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

As per the listing, connectivity options on the Vivo Y18e include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.

The Vivo Y18e has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. As per the Vivo India website, the handset measures 163.63×75.58×8.39mm and weighs 185 grams. The listing also includes multiple images of the phone. It is shown with a waterdrop-style notch display and a dual ring-like camera module.

