HTC Phone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Seen on Geekbench, Bluetooth Site; Tipped to Be an HTC U24 Series Model

The purported HTC U24 or HTC U24 Pro could support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2024 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: HTC

HTC U24 Pro is expected to succeed the HTC U23 Pro (pictured)

  • HTC U24 models are likely to get upgrades over HTC U23 handsets
  • The purported lineup is expected to launch in May
  • The HTC U24 smartphones are likely to ship with Android 14-based OS
HTC U24 series is expected to launch as successor to the HTC U23 lineup, which was unveiled in May 2023 with a base HTC U23 and an HTC U23 Pro model. The company has not yet confirmed the next generation of smartphones in the series, but the models have surfaced online. One of the expected models — the HTC U24 or the HTC U24 Pro — was recently spotted on a benchmarking site, with the listing suggesting the chipset, RAM and OS details of the phone. Another online listing revealed a connectivity specification of this rumoured HTC U24 series model.

An upcoming HTC smartphone with the model number 2QDA100 was recently spotted on Geekbench.  The listing revealed that the handset will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 14. The phone has been listed with scores of 3,006 and 1,095 points on the multi-core and single-core tests, respectively.

The same HTC model with number 2QDA100 was also seen on the Bluetooth SIG listing, which confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. No other details about the handset are known yet. It is speculated to be either the HTC U24 or HTC U24 Pro model. The phones could see a launch in May since the preceding handsets were unveiled in the same month last year.

The HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro handsets are expected to come with upgrades over the previous lineup but are likely to retain full HD+ 120Hz OLED displays as well as IP67 certifications for dust and water resistance. The upcoming models are also likely to pack larger batteries over the 4,600mAh batteries of the older smartphones.

The two models of the preceding HTC U23 series were powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. They run Android 13 out-of-the-box and have 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED displays and support 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. 

For optics, the base HTC U23 carries a triple rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Pro model is equipped with a quad rear camera system which includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Meanwhile, front cameras on both phones have 32-megapixel sensors.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
