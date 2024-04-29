Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Vegan Leather Finish Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is said to be a remodelled version of the Galaxy C55 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 April 2024 19:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Vegan Leather Finish Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy C55 5G (pictured) is offered in Black and Orange shades with vegan leather finish

  • Samsung Galaxy F55 5G may get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Plus display
  • The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Galaxy F55 5G is likely to support 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G has long been tipped to launch in India as a remodelled version of the Galaxy C55 5G. The latter was unveiled in China earlier this month. The Galaxy C55 comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a hole-punch AMOLED Plus display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. It comes with leather back panels. Now, the company has confirmed the India launch of the Galaxy F55 5G, which is expected to share its specifications as well as design with the Galaxy C55 model.

Samsung India confirmed in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will launch in the country soon with triple rear cameras and a vegan leather finish. The attached video teased the upcoming model with a tan, orangish leather back panel. Two vertical lines in a stitch pattern are seen on the left and right edges of the panel. The post also confirmed the Flipkart availability of the handset. 

The design of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G teased by the company is similar to that of the Galaxy C55 5G. Even the colour option is similar to the Orange variant of the handset that was launched in China. The model was also introduced in a Black colourway, which may also be available as an option for the Galaxy F55 5G in India.

Notably, the Galaxy C55 is similar to the Galaxy M55 handset which was launched in India recently. The handsets share similarities in terms of specifications but the Galaxy M55 does not have vegan leather finishes.

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is likely to launch with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and Android 14-based One UI 6.0.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G has also been tipped to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back and a 50-megapixel sensor at the front. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy C55

Samsung Galaxy C55

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Vegan Leather Finish Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
