Samsung Galaxy F55 5G has long been tipped to launch in India as a remodelled version of the Galaxy C55 5G. The latter was unveiled in China earlier this month. The Galaxy C55 comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a hole-punch AMOLED Plus display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. It comes with leather back panels. Now, the company has confirmed the India launch of the Galaxy F55 5G, which is expected to share its specifications as well as design with the Galaxy C55 model.

Samsung India confirmed in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will launch in the country soon with triple rear cameras and a vegan leather finish. The attached video teased the upcoming model with a tan, orangish leather back panel. Two vertical lines in a stitch pattern are seen on the left and right edges of the panel. The post also confirmed the Flipkart availability of the handset.

You know it's a work of art when you look at one. Brace yourself as heads will turn more often than usual with the all new #GalaxyF55 5G. Something remarkable is on its way. Coming Soon. #CraftedByTheMasters #Samsung pic.twitter.com/e28l4wcsZW — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 29, 2024

The design of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G teased by the company is similar to that of the Galaxy C55 5G. Even the colour option is similar to the Orange variant of the handset that was launched in China. The model was also introduced in a Black colourway, which may also be available as an option for the Galaxy F55 5G in India.

Notably, the Galaxy C55 is similar to the Galaxy M55 handset which was launched in India recently. The handsets share similarities in terms of specifications but the Galaxy M55 does not have vegan leather finishes.

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is likely to launch with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness level, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and Android 14-based One UI 6.0.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G has also been tipped to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back and a 50-megapixel sensor at the front. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging.

