From Budget to Premium: Unlock Great Smartphone Deals at Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 

In this era of fast-evolving technology, there's always a cutting-edge smartphone that's shaking the entire market. But what if we told you that these perfect smartphones are now available at great discounted prices? Yes, you read it right! Brace yourself for an extraordinary shopping experience as Flipkart presents Big Savings Day Live, starting July 14. This exclusive early access event allows you to dive into a sea of unbeatable deals even before the main sale from July 15 to July 19. It's like having a VIP pass to a world of incredible discounts and jaw-dropping offers.

Whether you're a loyal iPhone enthusiast, a Pixel camera lover, or a devoted Samsung lover, Flipkart has something extraordinary in store for you. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to score the smartphone of your dreams at an unbelievable price. Visit Flipkart now and be the first to secure the best deals before they vanish into thin air.

The Apple Exclusive Deals

This section is all about smartphones, where luxury meets technology. Every device in this segment stands out for its state-of-the-art design, superior performance, and stellar camera capabilities. And we were talking about iPhones, whose blend of style and performance never fails to impress. Whether you're looking for top-notch performance or the perfect phone to flaunt, the Big Saving Days sale is a golden opportunity to grab the best of the best.

iPhone 13: This smartphone from Apple offers more than just a style statement. With a dual-camera system that enhances the quality of your photos and videos, a battery that keeps you on the go, and an A15 Bionic chip that ensures smooth performance, the iPhone 13 is designed to deliver an extraordinary user experience.

iPhone 14 Plus: Step into the world of grand visuals with the latest iPhone 14 Plus. Its large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display offers an immersive experience, whether you're catching up on your favourite show or gaming with friends. Its advanced features make it the perfect blend of elegance and performance. And the battery backup on iPhone 14 Plus is just perfect. It boasts the longest battery life ever seen in an iPhone. It's designed to last longer, perfect for those productive days. Whether you're working, playing, or chatting, this battery won't let you down. It's really a game-changer.

Showcasing Standouts: Smartphones Above Rs. 30,000

Deal hunters with an eye for premium tech, this section is for you. Don't miss out on the chance to own a high-end smartphone from great brands like Samsung and Google. These companies' devices offer a seamless blend of performance, design, and innovation that will cater to your lifestyle needs. From stunning OLED displays to professional-grade cameras and super-fast processors, these phones are all about pushing the boundaries.

Showcasing Standouts:





Google Pixel 7 Pro: The Google Pixel 7 Pro series is a good alternative for those seeking an alternative to OnePlus smartphones. With its powerful performance, advanced camera features, and sleek design, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a compelling choice. Powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor, it delivers smooth and efficient operation. Moreover, the Pixel 7 Pro's impressive camera capabilities, including features like Cinematic Blur and SuperRes Zoom, will take your photography to new heights, delivering professional-grade photos. With the Big Saving Days sale, you can own the Google Pixel 7 Pro at its lowest-ever price, making it an unbeatable deal. Plus, features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Photo Unblur, and Guided Frame enhance your photography experience, ensuring stunning and captivating shots every time. Even more enticing is the Pixel 7 Pro's generous exchange offer available during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. If you're looking to upgrade, you can trade in your old device for a significant exchange value of Rs. 37,000*. As a cherry on top, there's an additional bump-up of Rs. 2,000* on the exchange value, making this an even more unbeatable deal.

Buy now: Rs. 65,999* (MRP Rs. 84,999)

Google Pixel 7a: The Google Pixel 7a offers a flagship experience to customers, with its impressive camera capabilities and wireless charging feature. Powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, the dual rear camera system and advanced image processing ensure perfect photos in any lighting condition. It features Super Res Zoom, which eliminates the need for an extra telephoto lens, while still delivering exceptional clarity. Additionally, the convenience of wireless charging adds to the overall user experience. If you're looking for an affordable smartphone that provides a flagship-grade experience with a stock Android feel, the Google Pixel 7a is an excellent choice. Plus, if you have an old device to trade in, you'll be pleased to know that the exchange value for the Pixel 7a is an impressive Rs. 39,000*. So not only will you be able to enjoy the remarkable features of the Pixel 7a, but you can also make the most of the exchange value to save even more.

Buy now: Rs. 39,999* (MRP Rs. 43,999)

Samsung Z Flip3: Melding a vintage flip design with cutting-edge technology, the Samsung Z Flip3 offers a unique smartphone experience. Its Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor ensures fast performance, while the hand-free selfie camera adds a fun twist to capturing moments. And now, with the razor-sharp pricing available during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, it's the perfect opportunity to get your hands on this stylish flip phone. What's more, you have the option to trade in your old device and get an exchange value of Rs. 35,000*, further reducing the cost of owning this innovative flip phone. Additionally, to make your purchase even more convenient, you can avail of the No-Cost EMI option, with monthly installments as low as Rs. 7,167* per month.

Buy now: Rs. 42,999* (MRP Rs. 95,999)

Mid-Range Marvels: Smartphones Between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000

The mid-range market has been a battle of smartphones, with manufacturers packing in high-end features at a perfect price. Whether it's photography, gaming, or everyday use, these devices are designed to excel in all aspects. And with features like Snapdragon 778G processor and curved display, it's no surprise that the mid-range segment has grown to be a favourite among tech enthusiasts. The Big Saving Days are the perfect time to dive into this value-for-money segment.

Highlighting Hot Picks:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G brings you a flagship experience without the flagship price tag. The pro-grade camera captures stunning photos and videos, while the 120Hz dynamic AMOLED Display guarantees an immersive visual experience. It's the last time to get such an amazing deal on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. And that's not all – if you have an old device you'd like to trade in, you can enjoy an exchange value of Rs. 28,000*.

To add further convenience to your purchase, Flipkart offers a No-Cost EMI option. This means you can spread out your payments without any additional interest or charges. With affordable monthly installments starting at just Rs. 5,000* per month to own the Samsung S21 FE 5G.

Buy now: Rs. 29,999* (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Google Pixel 6a: The Google Pixel 6a offers an incredible blend of Google's technology at an affordable price. With features like Magic Eraser and Face Unblur, this smartphone ensures clear and crisp pictures, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious photography enthusiasts. Don't miss out on this opportunity to get the Pixel 6a at its best price, as this may be the last chance to grab a deal on this amazing smartphone. Also, if you have an old device that you'd like to trade in, you can enjoy an exchange value of Rs. 24,000*, further reducing the cost of this stunning smartphone.

Buy now: Rs. 24,999* (MRP Rs. 43,999)

Poco F5 5G: Designed for tech enthusiasts, the Poco F5 5G stands alone as the sole smartphone in the country powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, providing exceptional performance and features. Immerse yourself in a captivating AMOLED experience with the Poco F5's 12-bit panel display, which brings movies to life with vibrant colours and deep contrasts. The seamless 120Hz refresh rate enhances visuals, delivering a fluid and immersive gaming experience like never before. Further sweetening the deal, an exchange value of Rs. 25,000* is available for your old device. Additionally, a No-Cost EMI option starting at Rs. 4,667* per month is also being offered, making this powerful device even more affordable.

Buy now: Rs. 25,999* (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G: An exquisite blend of style and technology, this device is a shining example of Realme's commitment to innovation and design, now more elevated with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan as the brand ambassador. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, with its striking good looks and premium leather back finish, stands out in a crowd, much like its brand ambassador. It comes with a vibrant 120Hz curved display for immersive viewing and gaming experiences. Its 200-megapixel OIS camera captures stunning, high-resolution pictures. To make this smartphone even more irresistible, Flipkart is offering an exchange value of up to Rs. 26,000* on your old device. Want more? A No-Cost EMI option is available starting at just Rs. 4,500* per month.

Buy now: Rs. 26,999* (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Nothing Phone 1: Breaking the mould with a refreshing design and a Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone 1 is a smartphone like no other. Its 50-megapixel camera captures great photos, offering a unique smartphone experience. If you are looking for something, you know you need to own a Nothing Phone 1. Also, you can bid farewell to your old phone and enjoy an exchange value of up to Rs. 25,199*. And if you're thinking about how to manage this expense, Flipkart has got you covered with their No-Cost EMI option starting at a mere Rs. 4,625* per month.

Buy now: Rs. 27,749* (MRP Rs. 37,999)

New Kids on the Block:

Innovation never stops. With new launches from top brands across all price segments, there's something exciting for everyone in this Big Saving Days sale. Whether it's a game-changing foldable phone or a device with an amazing interface, the Big Saving Days promise to be a showcase of the future of smartphones.

Nothing Phone (2): This stunning smartphone has everyone's attention, especially since the brand behind it won the Innovations Award last year. The Nothing Phone 2 sports a 6.7-inch display and packs a 4,700mAh battery. It runs Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. No doubt, it's a powerful device with advanced features and a user-friendly experience. If you have seen Nothing Phone (1), you probably know about the famous Glyph Interface. Well, with the Nothing Phone (2), you can get an even more captivating experience as the Glyph interface in it comes with loaded features. Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Nothing Phone 2 will also be up for sale on Big Saving Days sale.

Oppo Reno 10 series: Launched with a sleek design and impressive features, this series consists of Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, or Reno 10 Pro+. The series' elegant curves add a touch of sophistication to the design, enhancing the overall aesthetics of the phones. With their 6.7-inch curved displays featuring up to a 120Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The triple rear camera unit of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G includes a 64-megapixel periscope camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50-megapixel camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. With this powerful camera setup, you can capture stunning and detailed photos in various shooting scenarios. On the front, this series features a 32-megapixel camera, perfect for taking high-quality selfies and engaging in video chats.

Samsung's New Foldables: Continuing their pioneering journey in foldable technology, Samsung's latest foldable smartphones are set to redefine what we expect from mobile devices. These new models will surely offer users the convenience of a smartphone and the expansive screen of a tablet. By literally unfolding a new chapter of technology, Samsung will bring make multitasking, media consumption, and mobile gaming more easier.

Affordability Taken to New Heights!

During the Big Saving Days, you can take advantage of various affordability options that Flipkart offers. Let's walk you through one by one:

Turn the Old into New: Flipkart Exchange Program

Flipkart's Exchange program is a fantastic way for customers to upgrade their phones without emptying their pockets. This program allows you to swap your old phone and avail a huge discount of up to 90 percent on your new phone. It's all about answering a few simple questions about your device, and within 30 seconds, Flipkart presents you with the exchange value. What's more, Flipkart even offers an 'Exchange Later' option, where you can return your old phone up to three days after receiving your new one. All this so you can ensure a smooth data transfer process.

Bank on Savings: Discounts and Offers

Flipkart offers numerous ways to make your purchase even more affordable. You will get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000* on full-swipe and Rs. 1,500* on EMI transactions using Axis and CITI credit and debit cards.

Slice your Payments: Flipkart's EMI Options



Purchasing your new device on EMI has never been easier or more affordable. With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 750* per month, owning your dream phone is just a few clicks away.

Go Interest-Free: No Cost EMI on Select Models

Select models on Flipkart are available under the No Cost EMI plan, which offers the convenience of paying for your favourite smartphone in manageable monthly installments at 0 percent Interest and 0 percent Processing Fee. For instance, you can own the Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G for as low as just Rs. 4,999* per month, the Infinix Hot 30i for just Rs. 1,350* per month, and the vivo T2 5G for merely Rs. 5,666* per month.

Screen Shield: Screen Damage Protection

Flipkart also offers Screen Damage Protection starting from just Rs. 49. This plan safeguards your screen against any accidental or liquid damage, offers free pick-and-drop service, and utilises genuine, brand-authorized parts for repair.

Pocket-Friendly Power: Flipkart-Airtel Subvention Plan

In an exclusive partnership with Bharti Airtel, POCO India is launching India's most affordable 4G smartphone, the C51, at just Rs. 5,999* on Flipkart. This special offer also includes 50GB of free mobile data spread over five months, doorstep SIM delivery, and a swift activation process.

Insider's Advice: Flipkart Supercoins and More

Keep an eye out for Flipkart's additional offerings like unbeatable exchange prices, No Cost EMI, extra discount offers on UPI transactions, and Supercoins rewards for select models. These extra perks make your shopping experience even more rewarding and affordable.

Get ready for Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale, and make sure you pick your favourite smartphone this time!



*Please note that all prices are inclusive of event offers & subject to change

