Vi (Vodafone Idea) India has collaborated with Truecaller to ensure safe and reliable communication for its users. The announcement was made on July 13. It aims to prevent users from customer service frauds and offer trusted communication. The number of customer service frauds have increased lately. Hence, the telecom company has partnered with Truecaller to help its users in identifying the spam calls. Additionally, Truecallers already offers Verified Business Solution which display brand identity and context about business calls to the users.

Vi has announced its partnership with Truecaller to help users in identifying fraud calls and spam messages. With this collaboration,Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID solution has been integrated with Vi's customer service and sales team to bring in a secure customer communication experience. This will also help users in identifying genuine calls from Vi customer service platform as they will carry a green caller ID, an unalterable brand name and logo, a verified business badge, a category tag, and the reason for the call.

Additionally, Truecaller's Verified Business Solution display brand identity and context about business calls. “This feature has already benefited over 2000+ active businesses across India and other global markets,” said the company in its statement.

India is among one of the biggest markets for Truecaller. The company claims to have over 350 million active users. It has been downloaded more than a billion times since launch and has identified and blocked nearly 50 billion unwanted calls in 2021.

Last month, the company reintroduced support for call recording on the app for smartphones. The feature was previously only available on Android smartphones. However, it was discontinued after Google cracked down on apps using an API designed for accessibility features to record calls. However, now the service has been rolled out on both an iPhone as well as an Android smartphone.

