Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Apple Products

iPhone 15 is now available for purchase at a discounted rate of Rs. 70,500.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 16:32 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Apple Products

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7
  • Buyers can avail of additional no-cost EMI options
  • iPhone 15 Pro models are listed with discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is live for all shoppers in India and will last till May 7. The sale started yesterday after giving 12 hours of early access exclusively for Prime members. Millions of products by sellers across different categories such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio devices, consumer electronics and more are listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. Besides Android gadgets, several Apple products are listed at discounted rates in the sale. Buyers can avail of additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts as well. There are payment-related offers for ICICI, OneCard and Bank of Baroda card holders.

From iPhone to MacBooks, Apple Watches to iPad, the Cupertino-based company's major products are available on Amazon. If you find the launch price of the latest Apple products too high, you can now purchase them in the ongoing sale for a discounted price. The iPhone 15 with A16 Bionic SoC is now available for purchase at a discounted rate of Rs. 70,500, down from the launch price of Rs. 79,900. 

The iPhone 15 Pro models are also listed with discounts. The Apple iPad (10th Generation) is currently up for grabs for Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 39,900. Buyers should note that alongside the discounted price, you can avail of an additional 10 percent discount for BoB, ICICI and OneCard cards and EMI transactions. Eligible users can also opt for a no-cost EMI option and exchange their old devices to get extra offers. 

Following are some of the top deals on Apple products available during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Product Deal Price MRP
iPhone 15 Rs. 70,500 Rs. 79,900
13-inch MacBook Air (M3) Rs. 1,04,990 Rs. 1,14,900
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Rs. 19,100  Rs. 19,900 
MacBook Air 2022 Laptop (M2 chip)  Rs. 89,990 Rs. 1,14,900
Apple iPad (10th Generation) Rs. 31,900 Rs. 39,999
Apple Wired EarPods with Lightning Connector Rs. 1,799 Rs. 2,000
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm)  Rs. 32,499 Rs. 41,900

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, USB Type-C port
  • Large Display
  • Smooth performance
  • Feature-rich software
  • Excellent front camera
  • Good battery life
  • 20W charger in the box
  • Bad
  • No support for Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Slow data transfer speeds
  • Display could have been brighter for outdoor use
  • Pricing on the higher side
Read detailed Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on Apple Products
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, More Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  2. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, More With Latest Update
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  6. Best 4K Smart TV Deals During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Adding a new ‘Repair State’ With iOS 17.5 That Keeps Find My on During Repairs
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks About India in Q2 Earnings Call, Says It’s an ‘Incredibly Exciting Market’
  4. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  5. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
  9. Vivo Y38 5G With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP64 Rating Listed Online
  10. Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »