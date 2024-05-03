Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is live for all shoppers in India and will last till May 7. The sale started yesterday after giving 12 hours of early access exclusively for Prime members. Millions of products by sellers across different categories such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio devices, consumer electronics and more are listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. Besides Android gadgets, several Apple products are listed at discounted rates in the sale. Buyers can avail of additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts as well. There are payment-related offers for ICICI, OneCard and Bank of Baroda card holders.

From iPhone to MacBooks, Apple Watches to iPad, the Cupertino-based company's major products are available on Amazon. If you find the launch price of the latest Apple products too high, you can now purchase them in the ongoing sale for a discounted price. The iPhone 15 with A16 Bionic SoC is now available for purchase at a discounted rate of Rs. 70,500, down from the launch price of Rs. 79,900.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are also listed with discounts. The Apple iPad (10th Generation) is currently up for grabs for Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 39,900. Buyers should note that alongside the discounted price, you can avail of an additional 10 percent discount for BoB, ICICI and OneCard cards and EMI transactions. Eligible users can also opt for a no-cost EMI option and exchange their old devices to get extra offers.

Following are some of the top deals on Apple products available during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.