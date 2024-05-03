Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India on March 5. The smartphone comes with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, two 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The phone recently received the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update with new camera features, general improvements, bug fixes, and Google's April security patch. Now, the Nothing OS 2.5.5a update is rolling out for Phone 2a users worldwide with ChatGPT integration and more new features.

In a post on X, Nothing confirmed that the Nothing OS 2.5.5a update is rolling out for Phone 2a users. One of the key elements in this changelog is the ChatGPT integration. To be able to access all features, they have to ensure that the latest version of the ChatGPT application is downloaded on their Phone 2a handsets from the Play Store.

After installing the Nothing OS 2.5.5a update, Phone 2a users will be able to access ChatGPT via their Nothing Ear or Nothing Ear A true wireless earphones. The Nothing X application has an option to customise a gesture to start a direct voice conversation with ChatGPT. The company noted that this feature will soon be available to other Nothing audio products as well.

The easy access to ChatGPT will allow Nothing Phone 2a users to utilise the AI chatbot almost as a virtual assistant. The Nothing OS 2.5.5a update for the Phone 2a also gets new ChatGPT widgets on the home screen. The upgrade also adds a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up which allows users to directly paste content from a file to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Nothing OS 2.5.5a update for Phone 2a also brings better colour consistency in the primary wide-angle camera, improved portrait brightness in HDR scenes, and optimised camera app opening performance. An earlier issue with abnormal noise in portrait mode images is also claimed to be resolved with this update.

According to the changelog, the Nothing OS 2.5.5a update for Phone 2a has also resolved call stability and clarity-related issues, as well as problems with unlocking fluidity, and ease of swiping. It also incorporates an AI-backed algorithm for auto-brightness adjustments. The update has improved the visual display of battery levels in the Battery widget and optimised power-saving mode.

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2a was recently introduced in India in a third Blue colourway. The phone is available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

