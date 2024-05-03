Technology News

Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More

Sony is reportedly consolidating its camera apps into one user-friendly app inspired by Sony’s Alpha series camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2024 13:35 IST
Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More

Photo Credit: MSPoweruser

Sony Xperia 1 VI is shown in two colour options

  • Sony Xperia 1 VI might debut later this month
  • It could get a 5,000mAh battery
  • Sony Xperia 1 VI reportedly features an upgraded OLED display
Sony Xperia 1 VI is speculated to go official on May 17. Ahead of its launch, a report has leaked the design and key specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 V. The Sony Xperia 1 VI is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to feature an OLED display with variable refresh rate and a triple rear camera unit including a 16mm ultrawide sensor. Sony is likely to consolidate its camera apps on the Sony Xperia 1 VI.

A report by MSPoweruser has leaked the design and hardware details of the Sony Xperia 1 VI. The purported phone is shown in black and platinum silver colours with a triple camera setup at the rear. It is said to have frosted textured glass on the back.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI reportedly features an upgraded OLED display 1.5x brighter than the Xperia 1 V. The screen could offer a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz with support for Sunlight vision mode and Bravia HDR remaster technology. It is said to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Sony has reportedly improved heat diffusion and the vapour chamber in the new phone to combat overheating.

For optics, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is said to boast a triple rear camera setup comprising an ultra-wide-angle 16mm lens, a wide-angle 24mm lens (48mm with 2x optical zoom), and a telephoto zoom 85-170mm lens (with up to 7X zoom). The 24mm lens could be equipped with Sony's “Exmor T for mobile” stacked CMOS image sensor. Sony will reportedly replace its Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro apps with a single app inspired by its Alpha series cameras.

Sony is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Sony Xperia 1 VI with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging. The battery could offer up to two days of life on a single charge and is likely to provide a life span of four years.

For gaming, the Sony Xperia 1 V is said to offer 240Hz touch sampling rate, adjustable white balance, low gamma raiser, and an FPS optimiser. It could include a new high-performance audio chip with support for Hi-Res audio, Hi-Res Audio wireless, 360 Reality audio, LDAC, and DSEE Ultimate. It is said to also offer a 3.5mm jack.

Buyers of the Sony Xperia 1 VI could get one year of free Sony Pictures movie streaming in select regions. They are said to get access to up to five Sony movie titles remastered with IMAX video and DTS sound.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 VI, Sony Xperia 1 V, Sony Xperia 1 VI Specifications, Sony
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

