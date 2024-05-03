Apple might reveal its artificial intelligence (AI) plans earlier than expected. It was believed that the Cupertino-based tech giant would unveil the AI features it is building during its Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled for June 10. However, CEO Tim Cook has now said that information about generative AI may be shared with users soon, as per a report. With Apple's Let Loose event coming up on May 7, there is a slim possibility that the company will hint at the features it will be introducing later this year.

According to a report by CRN, Cook made the statements at the company's quarterly earnings call. Apple has reportedly suffered a revenue decline of 4 percent year-on-year to bring it to $90.8 billion (roughly Rs. 7.5 lakhs crores). Addressing the stakeholders at the beginning of the call, Cook said, “We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI we are making significant investments, and we're looking forward to sharing some very exciting things with our customers soon.”

The announcement highlights the iPhone maker's intentions to go big on the AI trend. The Apple CEO also highlighted that the company's innovation with its processors and neural engines gave it a strategic advantage over its rivals in integrating the technology into the devices. He also reportedly spoke about the “unwavering focus on privacy” hinting that the AI features will likely be powered on-device.

In the last few months, Apple's AI ambitions have made headlines multiple times. The company has acquired at least two different companies, Darwin AI and Datakalab, working in the AI space. Apart from that, researchers employed by the tech giant have also published several papers on AI models with computer vision, on-device operations, and multimodal capabilities.

Earlier reports have also suggested some of the AI-powered features users might see later this year. The Safari browser is expected to play a key role, as it is rumoured to get an ‘Intelligent Search' feature that will summarise articles and web pages opened. Another AI-powered web eraser feature has also surfaced that can delete banner ads and other elements in a web page based on users' preferences. These features are expected to be showcased at WWDC 24 when Apple unveils iOS 18 and macOS 15.

