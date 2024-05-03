Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will conclude on May 7.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 18:00 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 kicked off for all users in India on May 2

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is offering big disocunts on several items
  • Customers can avail of additional benefits to lower effective prices
  • Buyers can also choose a no-cost EMI payment option
Advertisement

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is underway in India where customers can get several products including electronic items at discounted rates. We have previously listed some of the best deals you can get on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more during the sale. Below, we list some of the best offers the e-commerce site is offering on QLED smart TVs before the sale ends on May 7. Notably, Flipkart's Big Saving Days started on May 2, the same day the Amazon sale kicked off, and it's a good idea to compare the prices before purchasing.

Select bank cardholders can avail of additional bank offers that would lower the effective price of a given product over the discounted price. For instance, people using ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500, while OneCard users can get additional discounts of Rs. 500. If buyers choose to pay using an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, they can be eligible to opt for no-cost EMI options.

Also, note that you may be required to select the installation option separately before placing the order for some of the models. You will find the necessary details on the respective Amazon product pages of the smart TVs. You may also want to check out our earlier lists of best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000 and under Rs. 30,000, as well as the best 4K smart TV deals.

Best QLED smart TV deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon, Samsung, Acer, Vu, Hisense, Toshiba, TCL, Blaupunkt, Kodak
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, More Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  3. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
  5. iQoo Z9x 5G Listed on Company's India Website; Could Launch Soon
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, More With Latest Update
  7. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says AI Features Will Be Announced Soon
  8. Sony Xperia 1 VI Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Adding a new ‘Repair State’ With iOS 17.5 That Keeps Find My on During Repairs
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks About India in Q2 Earnings Call, Says It’s an ‘Incredibly Exciting Market’
  4. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  5. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
  9. Vivo Y38 5G With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP64 Rating Listed Online
  10. Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »