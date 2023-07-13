Technology News
  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Are Introducing 'The Boys' Skin Bundles as Part of Season 4 Update

The Starlight bundle is now available in-game, while Homelander’s drops July 16 and Black Noir’s on July 20.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 July 2023 20:11 IST
Photo Credit: Activision

Homelander in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Highlights
  • The Boys bundles can be unlocked for 2,400 COD points apiece
  • The Temp V Field Upgrade item grants superpowers for the remaining match
  • You can unlock Charge Jump, Laser Vision, Electric Shockwave, or Teleport

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's season 4 ‘Reloaded' is now live, bringing with it characters from Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, as playable operators. Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir are joining the game as separate bundles, each priced at 2,400 COD points, which can be grinded out slowly through gameplay or you could buy them from the in-game store. In addition to the characters themselves, each pack contains weapon charms and decals, a custom loading screen, and an emblem — which pops on your enemy's screen when killed. Warzone 2 players can now drop into the new Vondel map for battle royale as well.

Out of the three supes, Starlight is now available to unlock in its entirety in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Meanwhile, the Homelander bundle will be out July 16, while the Black Noir skin pack drops a bit later on July 20. The season 4 update also brings a new Field Upgrade called Temp V, which is an actual serum from The Boys show that temporarily grants superpowers. Here, it will grant one of four random superpowers to your operator, that too for unlimited use for the entire duration of the match. There's Charge Jump, which propels you into the skies so you can leap around the map and cover distance. You won't take any damage upon landing but will deal splash damage to anyone or anything within a short radius of you.

Laser Vision lets you fire a laser beam that sears through opponents akin to Homelander, albeit it leaves you vulnerable from the back. Electric Shockwave sends a blast of charged explosion that injures operators, in addition to damaging any vehicles and equipment, essentially functioning as an EMP of sorts that you can carry around freely. And finally, there's Teleport, which warps an operator upward so they can parachute down to a safe new position. All around the Vondel and Al Mazrah maps, the Supes from The Boys will be advertised through murals and advertisements on billboards. Furthermore, the MX Guardian, a fully automatic versatile shotgun that holds five bullets per round, will be unlockable as part of a battle pass challenge.

Circling back to the new Vondel map, it's got a dedicated Gulag, clearing out the wine cellar and dungeon beneath the castle. As a three-lane map designed for 1v1 combat, it features a circular structure in the very centre, which is where most of the action will take place. It is worth noting that if you get eliminated from combat before activating the Temp V power, then it is lost from your inventory — just like a normal Field Upgrade.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's season 4 Reloaded event is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
call of duty, cod, call of duty modern warfare 2, call of duty warzone 2, call of duty modern warfare 2 season 4, call of duty modern season 4 reloaded, the boys, amazon prime video, homelander, starlight, black noir, call of duty modern warfare 2 the boys, call of duty warzone 2 vondel map, call of duty warzone 2 gulag, call of duty temp v, activision, pc, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Poco M5 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 3,750 on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale: All Details

