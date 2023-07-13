Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's season 4 ‘Reloaded' is now live, bringing with it characters from Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, as playable operators. Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir are joining the game as separate bundles, each priced at 2,400 COD points, which can be grinded out slowly through gameplay or you could buy them from the in-game store. In addition to the characters themselves, each pack contains weapon charms and decals, a custom loading screen, and an emblem — which pops on your enemy's screen when killed. Warzone 2 players can now drop into the new Vondel map for battle royale as well.

Out of the three supes, Starlight is now available to unlock in its entirety in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Meanwhile, the Homelander bundle will be out July 16, while the Black Noir skin pack drops a bit later on July 20. The season 4 update also brings a new Field Upgrade called Temp V, which is an actual serum from The Boys show that temporarily grants superpowers. Here, it will grant one of four random superpowers to your operator, that too for unlimited use for the entire duration of the match. There's Charge Jump, which propels you into the skies so you can leap around the map and cover distance. You won't take any damage upon landing but will deal splash damage to anyone or anything within a short radius of you.

It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 https://t.co/CMgkvPpR7f



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

📍 Additional 6v6 MP map pic.twitter.com/wRxViYczuZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 10, 2023

Laser Vision lets you fire a laser beam that sears through opponents akin to Homelander, albeit it leaves you vulnerable from the back. Electric Shockwave sends a blast of charged explosion that injures operators, in addition to damaging any vehicles and equipment, essentially functioning as an EMP of sorts that you can carry around freely. And finally, there's Teleport, which warps an operator upward so they can parachute down to a safe new position. All around the Vondel and Al Mazrah maps, the Supes from The Boys will be advertised through murals and advertisements on billboards. Furthermore, the MX Guardian, a fully automatic versatile shotgun that holds five bullets per round, will be unlockable as part of a battle pass challenge.

Circling back to the new Vondel map, it's got a dedicated Gulag, clearing out the wine cellar and dungeon beneath the castle. As a three-lane map designed for 1v1 combat, it features a circular structure in the very centre, which is where most of the action will take place. It is worth noting that if you get eliminated from combat before activating the Temp V power, then it is lost from your inventory — just like a normal Field Upgrade.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's season 4 Reloaded event is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.