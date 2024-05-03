Apple is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow iPhone users to keep Find My on even when they send their phone for repair. This new feature is being called Repair State, and it is said to offer a workaround to turning the device tracking feature off, which can reduce the security of the device. This feature was spotted with the latest iOS 17.5 beta update. The global stable version of the operating system could arrive later this month.

The feature was spotted by 9to5Mac within the codes of the iOS 17.5 beta 4, which rolled out on Tuesday for users who have enrolled in the Beta Programme. This feature is said to be partially working for beta testers. As per the report, the Repair State feature was likely added to allow users to track their device even when it is being repaired.

At present, Apple requires users to turn off Find My when handing in the iPhone for repair. The guideline is also mentioned in Apple's Support Page which states, “To prevent anyone else from getting service for your device without your knowledge, Apple might not be able to service your device if Find My isn't turned off.” The idea behind the rule is to make sure the person who is handing in the phone is indeed the owner of the phone as well. However, doing this has become trickier with recent updates by the tech giant.

Apple introduced Stolen Device Protection with the iOS 17.3, which adds a time delay when accessing critical settings such as removing Apple account or turning off Find My. Currently, the time delay to turn off Find My is one hour. This means if a user forgets to turn on the feature and shows up at the authorised repair store, they will have to either wait for an hour or come back later. This issue can be solved through Repair State.

As per the report, Repair State mode in iOS 17.5 beta 4 allows users to confirm that the iPhone is going for repair by using their Apple ID and password. While in this state, a user cannot remove their Apple ID. This allows the technician to confirm the owner of the device without requiring them to turn off Find My.

However, the publication has warned beta testers to not enable the mode if the device is not going for repair. This is because currently there is no way to turn off this mode and once it is enabled, the Apple ID cannot be removed. It is unclear whether Apple has not added this feature intentionally so that the technician can remove it at their end, or the stable version of the feature will come with an option to remove it.