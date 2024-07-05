Get Ready for Your New AI Companion: OPPO Reno12 Series, Launching Soon

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming launch of the OPPO Reno12 Series, tech enthusiasts and smartphone users alike are buzzing with excitement about the innovative features of these new devices. Set to be unveiled on July 12, 2024, in India, the Reno12 Series, is poised to redefine the smartphone experience with its focus on AI-driven innovations. OPPO is set to position the Reno12 5G series as your everyday AI companion, integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence into various aspects of the user experience. The devices will feature an optimised AI Portrait Expert Engine, which could revolutionize the way users capture and enhance their photos. Here's all we know about the upcoming tech marvel.

Everyday AI Companion: Your New Best Friend

OPPO is integrating AI into every nook and cranny of the Reno12 5G series smartphones. From an optimized AI Portrait Expert Engine for stunning photos to an AI Eraser for seamless photo editing, this phone could be your personal AI-powered creative studio. You'll be able to amp up your productivity with powerful tools such as AI-powered voice recording summaries for up to 5-hour recordings and an AI Toolbox to supercharge your productivity.

AI Writer can help you polish your writing by offering smart improvements. The next time you write an important email or send that urgent text message to someone important, you can use AI Writer to improve your message. AI Speak can help you save a lot of time when you're on the move with hands-free article listening powered by AI. Say, you're on a web page, you can simply use AI Speak to listen to all the text on that page hands-free.

OPPO Reno12 5G series will pack a suite of segment-first AI-driven features. The AI Eraser 2.0 would be like magic, potentially effortlessly removing photobombers or unwanted objects from your shots. Now, for group selfies, there's always someone blinking and ruining the shot. Well, AI Best Face has you covered, cleverly fixing closed eyes to ensure everyone looks their best. And for those feeling creative, AI Studio is set to transform your selfies into unique digital avatars, perfect for standing out on social media or simply expressing yourself in a whole new way. All you need is just one photo to create a number of stylised portraits!

Sleek, Sturdy, and Smart Design

OPPO Reno12 5G series smartphones will feature a futuristic fluid design that's smooth to touch and offers a beautiful texture at the rear. Both the phones feature a slim, lightweight body that's easier to hold in your hands, and fit perfectly in your pockets and bags. OPPO Reno12 5G series smartphones will feature a 7.6mm profile coupled with IP65 water and dust resistance. Add to that a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and you've got a device that's as pleasing to the eye as it is durable.

Capture Life in High Definition

Photography enthusiasts, listen up! The Reno12 5G series will pack a punch with its camera setup. Picture this: a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, flanked by 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro lenses. And for the selfie lovers? A 32MP front camera with AI smarts that could make every selfie Instagram-worthy.

From sweeping landscapes to tiny details, from solo selfies to group celebrations, the Reno12 5G series smartphones' camera system is ready for any photographic challenge you might throw at it. With these powerful features, these new devices could be more than just a phone – it might be the only camera you'll need to document life's precious moments in stunning detail.

Power-Packed Performance

Under the hood, expect nothing but the best. The OPPO Reno12 5G Series will house a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, the 7300-Energy, promising a perfect blend of power and efficiency. This chipset has been custom-made for OPPO. Built on an advanced 4nm process, this octa-core powerhouse promises flagship-level efficiency and performance. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset enables a whole suite of new AI features. From erasing unwanted objects in photos to enhancing group selfies and creating digital avatars, the Reno12 series is designed to boost your creativity and productivity. It's like having a personal assistant and a professional camera rolled into your smartphone.

Pair that with a beefy 5,000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC TM fast charging, and you've got a device that keeps up with your busy lifestyle. The new Reno12 5G series smartphones will run Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 skin out-of-the-box.

Reno12 5G series smartphones will pack OPPO's AI LinkBoost and industry-first BeaconLink, a technology that ensures you get a smooth, lag-free connection no matter where you go. You no longer need to worry about being able to stay connected areas where network connections are hard-to-reach.

Get ready for the launch!

The countdown to July 12 has begun, and the tech world is on the edge of its seat. The OPPO Reno12 5G Series would be the AI-powered game-changer we've all been waiting for. It's not just a phone, it's your potential new companion for capturing life's best moments and conquering daily tasks with ease.

Mark your calendars for July 12, 2024 - the day OPPO is set to unveil its highly anticipated Reno12 Series. The buzz is building, and tech enthusiasts can't stop talking about the Reno12 5G series. Why? It's shaping up to be your ultimate everyday AI companion.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.