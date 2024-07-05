Elon Musk confirmed on Monday that the Grok-2 artificial intelligence (AI) model will be launched in August. The upcoming large language model (LLM) of xAI is expected to get new features and better performance capabilities than its predecessor. The billionaire also revealed that the company will reduce the reliance on training data sourced from the Internet to improve the quality of its responses. No other details are currently known about the AI model. Notably, in April, xAI released the Grok-1.5 Vision model that can process images and answer queries about them.

Elon Musk Confirms Grok-2 Launch

It has been less than a year since Musk's xAI first previewed the Grok-1 model. The model first arrived in November 2023, and the company said it was built and trained in just two months. The model gained popularity for its witty and sarcastic response style. However, unlike many LLMs such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, there is no public version of the AI model available for everyone.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk confirmed that the Grok-2 AI model will arrive in August. The entrepreneur was responding to a video interview of Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez about the problem of different chatbots showing similar patterns of sentence construction, which suggests that they are being trained on data from each other's outputs.

Addressing this, the X owner acknowledged the problem and said that it takes a significant amount of effort to remove Internet training data from LLMs, which is causing all chatbots to sound similar. He claimed that the Grok-2 chatbot will see a “giant improvement” in this aspect.

Musk did not share any other details about the upcoming update to the AI model. In April, xAI previewed the Grok-1.5 Vision model, which with the help of computer vision capabilities, could accept visual media as input. The model's context window was kept the same at 1,28,000 tokens. This model is not available publicly.

Currently, the Grok AI chatbot can be accessed with the X Premium subscription which costs Rs. 566.67 a month. It is also bundled with the X Premium+ subscription which is priced at Rs. 1,133.33 a month.