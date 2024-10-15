Technology News
English Edition

Vi Showcases Remote Healthcare, 5G, IoT and AI Solutions for Consumers at IMC 2024

Vi has set up a 360-degree immersive dome at IMC 2024 that can bypass physical challenges and provide a glimpse of any place in the world.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 October 2024 17:13 IST
Photo Credit: Vi

Vi Business showcased Industry 4.0 solutions involving the use of 5G, AI, ML and more

Highlights
  • Vi demonstrated a remote healthcare technology solution at IMC 2024
  • The telecom provider has also set up a 360-degree immersive dome
  • Vi showcased how its AI-powered platforms are helping cybersecurity
Vodafone Idea (Vi) showcased a wide range of solutions targeted towards consumers and businesses in line with the ‘The Future is Now' theme at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 on Tuesday. One of the notable announcements is the ‘Clinic in a Bag' programme that allows medical professionals to assess and evaluate patients in real-time remotely, irrespective of their location. The telecommunications provider also demonstrated solutions related to 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and machine learning.

Vi Announcements at IMC 2024

According to Vi, its ‘Clinic in a Bag' programme provides live feeds from a remote location to medical professionals. They can get real-time diagnostic reports, allowing informed consultations to be carried out over video calls. The telecom provider says it has coverage for over 30 Point of Care medical tests including vitals, cardiac and pulmonary function, blood tests, and screenings — all starting at as low as Rs. 250. This remote technology solution is said to be a low-cost alternative to inaccessible healthcare centres in rural India.

Vi has also set up a 360-degree immersive dome that can bypass physical challenges and provide consumers with a glimpse of any place in the world, leveraging the company's technology. At IMC 2024, attendees will be able to experience the ancient underwater city of Dwarka.

The telecom provider's business arm — Vi Business — also showcased Industry 4.0 solutions involving the use of 5G, AI, machine learning, and IoT. The company claims it can digitise processes, connect human and non-human assets and enable real-time monitoring. This technology's use is being demonstrated with a fabricated Smart Mine depicting rapid responses during real-time emergencies and worksite monitoring.

Vi showcased how its two AI-powered cloud platforms, CPaaS and CCaaS, are leveraging AI technology to improve customer interactions and streamline business operations. It also demonstrated its scalable Vi Hybrid SD-WAN solution which has integrated AI features to protect Indian enterprises against cyberattacks.

Further reading: IMC 2024, Indian Mobile Congress, Vodafone Idea, AI, 5G
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
