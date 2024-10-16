Technology News
Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Unveiled at India Mobile Congress 2024

Redmi A4 5G price in India will be set under the Rs. 10,000 mark and the handset will be launched in India soon.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2024 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A4 5G was showcased in two colour options

  • Redmi A4 5G was unveiled at the India Mobile Congress 2024
  • The firm says the entry-level smartphone will cost less than Rs. 10,000
  • The Redmi A4 5G appears to be equipped with two rear cameras
Redmi A4 5G was unveiled in India on Wednesday as the first entry-level smartphone to arrive with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm. The handset was unveiled at the ongoing annual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 event in New Delhi, and it will be available for less than Rs. 10,000 — a very competitive price segment. It is expected to be one of the most affordable 5G capable smartphones in India, and will be introduced in the country in the future.

Redmi A4 5G Price in India

Redmi A4 5G price in India will be set under the Rs. 10,000 mark , according to the Xiaomi subsidiary. The company said that the handset will be launched in India "soon" but hasn't revealed an official date for its debut. It was showcased in black and white colourways at Redmi's launch event at IMC 2024.

redmi a4 5g xiaomi inline Redmi A4 5G

The company is yet to reveal the pricing and specifications of the Redmi A4 5G
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

The smartphone maker is yet to reveal the specifications of the Redmi A4 5G, but we do know that it is the first handset to be powered by a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip. This octa-core processor is built using Qualcomm's 4nm process technology and offers a peak clock speed of 2GHz along with support for LPDDR4x RAM. The Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system offers 5G network connectivity with support for download speeds of up to 1Gbps. 

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset also supports full-HD+ displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has dual 12-bit ISPs with support for up to two 13-megapixel cameras or a single 25-megapixel camera along with electronic image stabilisation, according to Qualcomm's documentation. The Redmi A4 5G shown off by the company at IMC 2024 appears to have a dual rear camera setup housed in a circular camera island.

Other features enabled by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip include support for dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) and NavIC satellite systems. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC connectivity. Smartphones equipped with the processor can also support up to USB 3.2 Gen 1 transfer speeds (5Gbps) along with UFS 3.1 storage support.

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
OS Android 14
Redmi A4 5G, Redmi A4 5G Price in India, India Mobile Congress, IMC 2024, Redmi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Unveiled at India Mobile Congress 2024
