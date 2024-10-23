Technology News
English Edition

BSNL Will Improve Quality of Services Instead of Raising Tariffs: CMD Robert Ravi

BSNL is reportedly looking to retain its recently earned subscribers, and the operator's initiatives will include improving its quality of services.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2024 16:54 IST
BSNL Will Improve Quality of Services Instead of Raising Tariffs: CMD Robert Ravi

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL recently updated its logo ahead of anticipated commercial rollout of 4G services in India

Highlights
  • BSNL confirms it will not raise tariffs despite recent increase in users
  • It aims to have a 25 percent market share in the country by 2025
  • The state-owned telecom operator recently introduced 7 new services
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) does not have plans to hike tariffs in the near future, the state-owned telecom operator's Chairman and Managing Director reportedly announced on Tuesday. Alongside the launch of its new logo and seven new services, the official highlighted that BSNL will focus on improving its quality of services to retain the new consumers it gained following the price hike rolled out in India by telecom operators such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

BSNL Has No Plans to Hike Tariffs 

BSNL gained 2.9 million subscribers in India in July, following a price hike by its private sector rivals in India, taking its market share to eight percent. Lower tariffs were attributed as a major reason behind the shift of Indian consumers from telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) to BSNL.

The state-owned operator is looking to retain these recently gained subscribers and its efforts will include improvement of its quality of services, according to a Financial Express report that says the operator will not increase tariffs in the near future.

While launching the new logo, Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL said, “We can clearly say we are not going to increase our tariffs in the near future. Today, BSNL's prime interest is to see that its consumers are happy and to win their confidence. We don't see any need for tariff hikes now.”

The telecom operator is also looking to expand its user base in India. It aims to have a 25 percent market share in the country by 2025, as per the official. The recently launched services, such as spam protection, Wi-Fi roaming service for fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) consumers, Any Time SIM (ATM) kiosks, and a fibre-based intranet TV service are expected to be the driving factors behind the company's anticipated growth.

Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised that the state-owned telecom operator will “always” be at the forefront of innovation as a leader. The minister highlighted BSNL's rise in subscriber count since the commencement of its 4G rollout, from 7.5 million to 18 million in March 2024. By mid-2025, BSNL will have one lakh 4G sites in India, while some of them will also be migrated for 5G.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Tariff, BSNL mobile rates, BSNL Plans
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Canva Dream Lab AI Image Generator Launched; Visual Suite Updated With New Features

Related Stories

BSNL Will Improve Quality of Services Instead of Raising Tariffs: CMD Robert Ravi
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  3. OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
  6. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 With 8K Recording, AI Features Launched at This Price
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Launched Next Week
  8. Why BSNL Won't Raise Tariffs Despite a Recent Rise in Subscriber Count
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite on All Models, Tipster Claims
  2. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Reportedly Set for October 29; Could Arrive Alongside HyperOS 2.0
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Series Tipped to Be Under Development; Key Features Leaked by Tipster
  4. Realme Schedules ‘The Dark Horse of AI’ Event for October 25 to Reveal AI Strategy
  5. Samsung Has No Plans for an Affordable Foldable, but Will Offer Variety Instead: Report
  6. Oppo Find X8 Pro to Arrive With Dual Periscope Telephoto Cameras; Tops AI Benchmark Chart
  7. Oppo to Implement On-Device Mixture-of-Experts AI Architecture for Improved Battery Life
  8. BIS, FSB Reports Highlight Benefits and Risks of Asset Tokenisation 
  9. Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Private Jets for Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk
  10. OnePlus 13 Scores Over 3 Million Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results; Geekbench Test Scores Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »