Meet the OPPO Find X8 Series: A Flagship Device That Will Take Your Smartphone Experience to the Next Level

A flagship smartphone should do more than offer specs, it should enhance creativity and fit seamlessly into your life. After a week with the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, it's clear these devices do just that. Here's why we think you should pick these smartphones as your next phone.

Photography That Fits Every Scenario

We all know that in the world of smartphone cameras, versatility is key. And keeping that in mind, OPPO's Find X8 Pro leads with a powerful Hasselblad Master Camera System, featuring four 50MP lenses, including two telephoto cameras. This camera system felt like a dream setup we have always craved from smartphone companies.

From landscapes to portraits, this camera system handles every shot perfectly. The dual-periscope lenses, with a 15mm to 300mm zoom range, deliver crisp photos even at maximum zoom, supported by AI Telescope Zoom. From capturing Connaught Place to concert stages, the Find X8 Pro delivers stunning zoom clarity. The new Triple Prism Periscope Lens reduces the phone's weight and size, making it lighter without compromising on camera quality.

The Find X8's triple-50MP camera system, powered by HyperTone Image Engine, delivers DSLR-like photos. We captured city roads from a foot-over-bridge, and the results were stunning, thanks to HyperTone Image Engine. How does that happen? This feature easily merges up to nine RAW frames into a single image, and that's how you see the exceptional quality.

Also, features like Lightning Snap (eliminating shutter lag) and the Quick Button (for instant camera access) make it easier than ever to capture any moving subject. Look at the photo of the car below, and you'll understand what we're talking about.

Features like Hasselblad Portrait Mode, with its soft lighting and natural bokeh, and LivePhoto, which captures motion and emotion in a single shot, make these phones the most versatile tools for creativity. For the ones who like photos in their own style, editing is equally effortless. The AI Photo Remaster Suite, with tools like AI Clarity Enhancer and AI Unblur, lets you refine your shots to perfection. Need to remove reflections from glass? The AI Reflection Remover has you covered. It's a toolkit that turns your phone into a pocket-sized creative studio.

You can also shoot videos in 4K Dolby Vision, and this tells us that the Find X8 Series vows to enhance every aspect of our smartphone experience.

Design You'll Fall In Love With

At first glance, we found the Find X8 Series striking. Sleek and ergonomic, the Find X8 Pro is 8.24mm thin and 215 grams. The Cosmos Ring around the camera system not only gives the smartphone a different feel altogether, but also safeguards the camera in our opinion. For those who are completely intrigued by it, let's tell you that it also reduces the camera bump by 40%.

The Find X8, at 7.85mm thin and 193 grams, is compact yet durable with Swiss SGS certification and military-grade MGJB 150.18A MIL-STD impact tested ensuring that they are as tough as they're stylish. Both models are IP68 and IP69 certified. We tested them by submerging them in 1.5m of water for 25 minutes.

The Find X8 Pro is available in Space Black and Pearl White, while the Find X8 comes in Star Grey and Space Black. Both the smartphones have fingerprint-resistant textures. Saving you from those annoying times when you have to clean your smartphone from time to time.

Battery Life That Keeps You Moving

No matter how innovative a smartphone is, it needs to keep up with your day. The Find X8 Pro houses a 5910mAh battery, while the Find X8 offers a 5630mAh battery capacity. Both models sport an impressive silicon-carbon battery. This battery tech is far better than traditional lithium-ion batteries, as it stores more power without adding extra bulk to the phone. This battery tech innovation makes sure that Find X8 and Find X8 Pro deliver incredible longevity. You can do 21.2 hours of Netflix streaming on the Find X8 and 24 hours on the Pro.

The 80W SUPERVOOC TM fast charging powers the Pro in 55 minutes, while the Find X8 charges fully in 48 minutes. For the first time in the Find Series, 50W AIRVOOCTM wireless charging with OPPO mag is available. There's also 10W reverse wireless charging.

Displays That You'll Fall In Love With

As soon as we started using the Find X8 Series, we found that the displays on both smartphones are for more than just watching videos. The Find X8 Series immerses you in the content and the games that you love watching and playing. The Find X8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Infinite View Display with a quad-curved AMOLED panel, while the Find X8's 6.59-inch screen enhances portability. We loved watching our favourite content in HDR and playing graphics-heavy games like BGMI and Genshin Impact on Find X8 Pro, And when we had our hands on the Find X8, we loved the compactness. You should also know that both these models feature 120Hz adaptive refresh rates, so you'll experience buttery-smooth scrolling and gameplay all the time.

With 4500 nits brightness, the screen stays clear even under direct sunlight. We tested them in a park and found them easy to use. For those who use phones in the dark, the 2160Hz PWM dimming on the Pro model and 3840Hz PWM dimming on the standard model are a real comfort. But what does PWM mean? It's a way the screen adjusts brightness by controlling how often the light flickers. A higher PWM frequency means less flicker, which reduces eye strain. Also, both the models are TÜV Rheinland certified, meaning these screens are as gentle on your eyes as they are bright.

With Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG certifications, streaming HD content feels vivid and lifelike, with rich colours and contrast. Splash Touch keeps the screen responsive even with wet hands, we tested it after washing up, and it worked flawlessly.

Designed to Fit Into Your Life

After a week with the Find X8 Series, it's clear these phones adapt to your needs seamlessly. Want DSLR-like photos, a phone for long gaming sessions, or all-day battery life? The Find X8 Series has you covered.

The OPPO Find X8 Series was launched on November 21, with offers that make it even more exciting. If you're looking for the ultimate flagship, these devices belong in your cart.

The OPPO Find X8 is available in two storage variants: 12GB + 256GB at INR 69,999 and 16GB + 512GB at INR 79,999 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro is priced at INR 99,999 for 16GB+ 512GB. You can pre-book the device and will be available for purchase across OPPO E-store, Flipkart, and mainline retailers from December 03, 2024.

