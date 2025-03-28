Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was initially released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in January 2024 and came to Windows via Steam in August last year. Now, Ubisoft is set to bring the action-adventure game to mobile users. Next month, it will be available for both Android and iOS users. The French developer has announced the price for the mobile version of the game and confirmed the features that players on this platform can expect.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile Price, Availability

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile price is set at EUR 14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400) in select global markets, according to a press release by Ubisoft. The company added that the game will be available at a special launch price of EUR 9.99 (roughly Rs. 900) for the first three weeks, starting April 14.

The game will be available to both Android and iOS users on their smartphones or tablets. Pre-registration for the mobile version of the game is currently open via the App Store and Play Store. Interested gamers will be able to enjoy a free trial of the game's introduction.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile Features

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has been optimised for mobiles by the Ubisoft Da Nang studio, the company revealed. The mobile adaptation of the Metrroidvania will allow gamers to play offline. It supports a frame rate of up to 60fps (frames per second) ensuring smooth gameplay "on most recent generations" mobiles.

Aside from external controllers, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Mobile players will be able to navigate the game using touch controls as well. With full control remapping option and touch control customisation, players will be able to change the size, position and transparency of various control inputs in the game.

The mobile version of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown comes with auto-potion, auto-parry, slow time options, and other mobile-specific quality-of-life features. Accessibility features like the Eye of the Wanderer allow players to take screenshots and pin them to the map as visual reminders. Other optional accessibility elements like adaptable difficulty for enemy encounters, and platform assist are available on the mobile version as well.

Set in the mythological world of Mount Qaf, players don the role of Sargon, a young Persian fighter from the group called The Immortals in the game, and pursue the rescue of the kidnapped Prince Ghassan and help "restore balance to a cursed land."