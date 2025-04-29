Slim Outside. Power Inside. vivo launches T4 5G with India’s biggest 7300mAh Battery

vivo and Flipkart have unveiled their latest addition to the series T- the vivo T4 5G. Featuring India's biggest-ever* 7300 mAh high-density battery and 90W FlashCharge, the T4 5G delivers unmatched endurance in a sleek and slim design. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, it delivers seamless multitasking and offers an impressive AnTuTu score of 820K+, making it the fastest smartphone** in the segment. The T4 5G also boasts a Quad-Curved AMOLED display with 5000 nits local peak brightness— the highest in the segment — and is available in two striking colours: Phantom Grey and Emerald Blaze. The T4 5G will be available to buy on Flipkart on 29th March, 12PM for an exclusive day-1 offer price of 19,999*
