Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ola Electric Arm Settles Dues with Vehicle Registration Service Provider

Ola Electric Arm Settles Dues with Vehicle Registration Service Provider

The company remains committed to maintaining strong business relationships, Ola Electric Mobility said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 March 2025 14:03 IST
Ola Electric Arm Settles Dues with Vehicle Registration Service Provider

Photo Credit: Reuters

Rosmerta had alleged that Ola had not cleared payments towards its services rendered

Highlights
  • Rosmerta Digital Services had sought to initiate insolvency proceedings
  • A petition was submitted before the NCLT in Bengaluru
  • Ola is streamlining operations to drive profitability
Advertisement

Ola Electric Mobility on Tuesday said its arm Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd has amicably settled all dues with its former vehicle registration service provider Rosmerta Group.

Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd has amicably settled all dues with Rosmerta Group. Subsequently, Rosmerta Group has filed a memo for the withdrawal of the said petitions from the NCLT, Bengaluru, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"There are no further claims or disputes pending between the parties in this matter," it said.

The company remains committed to maintaining strong business relationships and ensuring timely resolution of any commercial issues, Ola Electric Mobility said.

Earlier this month, Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd had sought to initiate insolvency proceedings against Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd and a petition was submitted before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench alleging default in payment towards the services rendered by the latter.

Last week, Ola Electric had stated that it discontinued contracts with two nationwide vendors managing its registration process as part of a strategy to streamline operations and drive profitability.

In February, the company had announced that it was renegotiating the terms of the agreement with its two agencies to cut costs and enhance registration process efficiencies as a result of which its registrations were temporarily impacted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ola Electric Mobility, Ola, India
OPPO F29 Series: "Made for India" and “Tested in India” to Perform in the Most Demanding Conditions
Warner Bros. San Diego Was Reportedly Working on Mario Kart-Like Racer Before Being Shut

Related Stories

Ola Electric Arm Settles Dues with Vehicle Registration Service Provider
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design Renders Surface Online Again
  3. OnePlus 13T Display, Battery Details Tipped; Could Launch in April
  4. Realme 14T Design Renders, Key Features Surface Online Via Retail Listing
  5. iQOO Z10 Showcased in Two Colourways
  6. Apple's AirPods Max to Gain Low-Latency, Lossless Audio Modes in April
  7. Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In-Ear Monitor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Optoma UHC70LV 4K UHD Projector With 5,000 Lumen Brightness, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  2. Swiggy Instamart Launches 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Service in Select Indian Cities
  3. Netflix Now Supports Streaming HDR10+ Content on AV1-Enabled TVs, Streaming Devices
  4. iQOO Z10 Colour Options, Design Teased Ahead of April 11 India Launch
  5. Boat Storm Infinity Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Launches on PS5 on April 17, Pre-Orders Now Live
  7. OnePlus 13T Tipped to Launch in April; Could Pack Larger Battery Than OnePlus 13
  8. Lava Shark With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Sam Altman and Visa in Talks to Power World Wallet with Crypto, Card, and Cash Features: Report
  10. Vivo Y300 Pro+ With 7,300mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Vivo Y300 GT Surfaces on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »