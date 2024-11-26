Technology News
Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Both phones sport AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 10:41 IST
Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 Pro is offered in three colourways including Butterfly Purple (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 series is powered by Dimensity 8350 SoC
  • Both handsets support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
  • The Reno 13 Pro comes with a third 50-megapixel telephoto camera
Oppo Reno 13 series has been launched in China as the successor to the Reno 12 series, which debuted in May. It comprises two models including the Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Both smartphones share several specifications, including the chipset, most of the cameras, display resolution and charging speeds. The Oppo Reno 13 models are the first handsets to debut with MediaTek's new Dimensity 8350 chipset under the hood, coupled with the company's proprietary X1 chip for improved wireless communication.

Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro Price

Oppo Reno 13 price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base 12GB+256GB model. The handset can be purchased in a total of five RAM and storage configurations, with the top-most 16GB+1TB variant costing CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000). It is available in Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple colour options.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 12GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and the top-end 16GB+1TB storage model costs CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000). It can be purchased in a total of four storage configurations and Midnight Black, Starlight Pink, and Butterfly Purple colourways.

Oppo Reno 13, Reno 13 Pro Specifications

Oppo Reno 13 comes with a 6.59-inch (1256x2760 pixels) AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.35GHz, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also gets Oppo's X1 chip for wireless connectivity.

For optics, the Reno 13 sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It also boasts a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 157.90 x 74.73 x 7.4mm and weighs 181g. The handset is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro has similar specifications as the base model bar a few changes. It gets a slightly bigger 6.83-inch (1272x2800 pixels) display with the same refresh rate and peak brightness. The handset is offered with the same chipset, RAM, and storage options as the base model.

It also has the same two camera lenses as the Reno 13 but adds a third 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom capability. The Reno 13 Pro also packs a bigger 5,800mAh battery but with the same charging speed. Both models in the Reno 13 series run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and come with an IP69-rated build against water and dust ingress. The handset measures 162.73 x 76.55 x 7.55mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 197g.

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
