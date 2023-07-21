OPPO Reno10 5G Breaks Boundaries in Style, Power, and Photography

Stepping into the future with cutting-edge technology at our fingertips, we had the opportunity to experience first-hand the incredible fusion of style, performance, and innovation that is the OPPO Reno10 5G. With its remarkable features, trendsetting design, telephoto lens and powerful ColorOS13.1, this smartphone goes beyond the boundaries of what's expected, offering an impeccable user experience that brings imagination to life. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 and you can get your hands on this technological marvel on Flipkart, OPPO stores, and all major retail outlets.

Now let's tell you about our experience with this incredible phone:

Reno10 5G Design: Style and Comfort in Harmony

If a phone's design ever made us stop and stare, it was the OPPO Reno10 5G. A perfect match of style and comfort. This device's design is as impressive as its function. The Reno10 5G sets trends with its user-focused design.

Two Fabulous Colours: Elegance Personified

Available in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey, the Reno10 5G has given us plenty of moments of admiration. The OPPO Glow process is behind these soft and delicate finishes that offer a unique experience. The Ice Blue variant, with its gentle yet vibrant hue, reminded us of a clear winter day. On the other hand, Silvery Grey shows calm and elegance.

Custom Camera Matrix: Aesthetic and Functional Fusion

The Camera Matrix of the Reno10 5G immediately caught our eye, and it will catch yours too. It features a unique design with two different sections. The upper half houses the main camera and flash module, set on a CD-pattern metal. On the lower half, you'll find the Telephoto Portrait and Wide-angle cameras, fixed in sleek black glass materials. The amazing textures and colours create an elegant and stylish look that adds to the overall appeal of the device.

Ultra Slim Body: Sleekness Redefined

The Reno10 5G is surprisingly lightweight, around 185g, and ultra-slim at 7.99mm thin. The first time we held it, the 3D curved design felt perfectly natural and comfortable. The gently curved front screen and back cover gave us an illusion of a thinner profile while providing a good grip.

Reno10 5G Camera: A Leap Into the Future

As photography enthusiasts, we found the Reno10 5G a revelation, with its innovative Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System and a 2X Telephoto Portrait Camera, rightfully earning its place as the market's leading portrait photo expert.

Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System: Unveiling Precision

The first thing that caught our eye was the remarkable camera system. The 64MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, the 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with IMX709 sensor, the 112° 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and the 32MP Ultra-Clear Selfie Camera provided an extensive number of options.

During a stroll around the city one evening, we quickly found the 64MP main camera to be a reliable companion. The bustling city life, decorated by lively streets, towering buildings, and vibrant neon signs, all were captured with an impressive level of detail. The camera's performance did not go down during the sunset. Instead, the details it managed to capture in low-light situations left us thoroughly impressed.

When testing out the Reno10 5G's video capabilities, we found many practical uses. For instance, during a quick DIY project at the office, we used the 4K video recording to capture each step, from setting up the materials to the final product. The clarity of the video was excellent. We then recorded a phone unboxing video too.

First-ever Telephoto Portrait Camera: Redefining Photography

The industry's ultra-high-resolution telephoto camera to deliver ultra-clear portrait photos. It's 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with a 2X optical zoom and a large RGBW IMX709 sensor was a delightful surprise. We were on the terrace one evening, and a flock of birds took flight across the sky. Using the 2X optical zoom, we were able to capture the moment, and even in the fading light, the photo was crisp, clear, and vibrant, thanks to the increased light intake and reduced noise offered by the RGBW IMX709 sensor. It was truly an amazing experience.

Professional Focal Lengths: Perfecting Portraits

The Reno10 5G not just captures images, but it creates art. The 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera's 47mm focal length lends a professional touch to our shots. At a friends' gathering, we were taking candid shots. Thanks to the ALD anti-reflective optical coating and the BG spin-coating process in the Reno10 5G, the photos were free from glare and stray light, resulting in pure, stunning portraits. We showed the photos to our friends, and they were surprised by the photo quality.

Bokeh Flare for Portraits: Captivating Visuals

The Reno10 5G has a Portrait Mode where you can adjust the blur of the background in your photos. This setting can be changed between F1.4 and F16. We spent an afternoon in the park testing this feature. We took photos of our team with various settings, from F1.4, where the background was very blurry, to F16, where everything was in sharp focus. It was really fun to see how the photos looked different with each setting. Everyone liked the professional touch this gave to our photos. It was like we were carrying around a professional camera, instead, it was just the Reno10 5G phone.

Crystal Clear Selfies: Embracing Perfection

During a spontaneous evening outing, we captured our happy faces against the city skyline. Each selfie was so clear and detailed, preserving our joyous memories in an excellent way.

The Reno10 5G's 32MP Ultra-Clear Selfie Camera proved to be a great companion during our mountain hike. With its advanced OV32C image sensor and a ƒ/2.4 wide aperture, we took a group selfie against the stunning mountain backdrop. The camera captured the details of the beautiful peaks and the natural beauty surrounding us. The photos were clear and vibrant. OPPO Reno10 Pro truly elevates the selfie game.

120Hz 3D Curved Screen: Brilliance Unleashed

The 6.7-inch AMOLED 3D curved screen on the Reno10 5G left us in awe. Not only this the screen has been plated with AGC Dragontrail™ Star 2 cover glass to provide up to 20% improved drop resistance compared with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5. With a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, the viewing experience was incredibly immersive. We remember streaming our favourite movie on it, and the ultra-high 120Hz refresh rate brought every scene to life.

Not to mention, the screen's high resolution could display up to 1 billion different colours at an HDR brightness of 950 nits, giving us a visually rich and detailed viewing experience.

Whether it's the day-to-day usage or the special moments when we wanted to capture a perfect portrait, the OPPO Reno10 5G combined exceptional style and comfort, enhancing our overall smartphone experience.

Performance Unleashed: Reno10 5G's Power

The heart of any phone lies in its performance, and the Reno10 5G surpasses expectations with its power-packed specifications and smooth user experience. Having put this device through many tests, we've come to appreciate how it manages to balance performance, durability, and battery life.

MediaTek Dimensity 7050: Power-packed Performance

The true power of the Reno10 5G became evident when we pushed it to its limits. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G mobile platform, the phone never faltered. We've played graphics-intensive games, multi-tasked, and streamed content – all with a buttery smooth performance at a CPU speed of up to 2.6 GHz. Our experience with OPPO's Reno10 5G was simply lag and stutter-free.

Seamless Experience: Robust Memory

Equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage, the Reno10 5G has ample space for all our applications, photos, and files. What impressed us even more was the RAM Expansion mode which cleverly converts up to 8GB of unused internal storage into temporary RAM, offering us that extra performance boost when needed.





67W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charging: Power in Minutes

One of the standout features that left us amazed was the 67W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charging. We've experienced how, in a mere 47 minutes, the Reno10 5G can go from 0 percent to 100 percent. During our busiest days, we found this feature indispensable, as a short 30-minute top-up gave us an additional 70 percent charge.

Massive 5000mAh Long-lasting Battery: Efficiency and Longevity

The OPPO Reno10 5G is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, the largest ever in Reno series. The phone stands out not only for its fast-charging capabilities but also for its commitment to long-term battery health. With the Reno10 5G, you can expect more than just speedy charging. Thanks to the Battery Health Engine (BHE), the device ensures optimal battery performance over time. With an effective lifespan of up to 1,600 charge cycles, equivalent to approximately 4 years of usage, OPPO guarantees that your battery will remain in good health throughout its lifespan. OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine (BHE) has earned international recognition, including the prestigious 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award.

High-Quality Stereo Audio: Immersive Sound

But performance isn't just about speed and power. It's also about delivering a rich, immersive experience. This is where the Reno10 5G shines with its Dual Stereo Speakers and Ultra Volume Mode. From intensive gaming sessions to binge-watching our favourite shows, the audio quality was truly immersive.

ColorOS13.1: Intuitive and Versatile Software

When it comes to user interface and system software, the Reno10 5G surpasses expectations once more with its ColorOS13.1. This feature-rich, efficient, and easy-to-use interface adds a new dimension to the smartphone experience, opening doors to endless possibilities.

Intelligent Features: Always-On Display and IR Remote Control

During our use, the Smart Always-On Display was more than just a feature. It became an integral part of our daily lives. With it, we could effortlessly control music or track our food deliveries on apps like Zomato and Swiggy, without ever unlocking the phone. The real-time notifications kept us updated on the status of our orders, freeing us from the constant need to check the apps.

The Reno10 5G's ability to transform into an infrared remote control was another unexpected delight. Being able to directly control office appliances like air conditioners, TVs, and set-top boxes with our phone added a new level of convenience to our day-to-day life.

Also its Multi Screen Connect feature proved invaluable for multitasking, allowing us to connect the Reno10 5G to other devices like PCs or tablets instantly. It's enhanced security features like Auto Pixelate and Certified Privacy helped us in safeguarding our privacy.

Additionally, the Reno10 5G has received several third-party safety and privacy certifications. This ensures your private data is in secure hands, reinforcing our trust in the device.

Conclusion: The Future of Smartphones Unveiled

After having the chance to personally interact with and extensively use the OPPO Reno10 5G, it's clear to us that this device is not just a smartphone, but a benchmark for future innovation. Each feature and specification are designed and executed with a meticulous attention to detail that translates into a premium user experience.

The combination of its remarkable design aesthetics, cutting-edge telephoto portrait camera technology, smooth performance, and the intuitive and efficient ColorOS13.1, makes the Reno10 5G a standout device. Offering a configuration of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, this device ensures there's a perfect match for everyone. The next level of smartphone experience can be yours, starting from a very competitive Rs. 32,999. So why wait? The sale starts 27th July 2023 and you can buy it from Flipkart, OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlet, and step into the future with the OPPO Reno10 5G. Customers can also avail various exciting offers currently going on across online and offline platforms

